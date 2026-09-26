Three Games Every Tennessee Fan Should Watch After Tennessee vs Texas

Tennessee vs Texas is the biggest game of the weekend. No other game has the amount of star power and storylines to match. All you need to know is that it is the first time Texas will face the Vols in Neyland Stadium, President Trump will attend the game, and Arch Manning will play at Neyland In front of the fans who love his uncle dearly. Those are enough to make the case, and I did not even include any on-field reasons. The game is massive.

In the current state of college football, it does matter what other teams around the country do. This could impact if you make the College Football Playoffs and especially your seeding in the tournament. The Vols have to take care of business themselves, but these three games could also have a large impact on Tennessee’s playoff chances.

LSU vs. Texas A&M

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) huddles with his team during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU vs Texas A&M might feature two schools that have already suffered a loss this season, but that is the exact reason this game can become so important. I hate to call any game in Week 4 a “lose and you are out” game, but that is exactly how this feels. Whoever loses this game will suffer their second loss and have a challenging time building a big enough resume to make the final field of 12.

Ole Miss vs. Florida

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts with cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) after an interception during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has established themselves as a national championship contender after taking down LSU in a fantastic game just last week. The Rebels look primed to return to the playoff and make another deep run. The big question mark and why this game needs to be monitored is Florida. Florida was picked by some to be a dark horse team this season, and they have looked like they possess the tools to do just that. Though the Gators have looked good they have yet to play great competition. This will be their first test and will be the true indicator of just how good this Florida team is.

Michigan vs. Iowa

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) receives the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A huge Ten conference clash could be deemed very important when the season is all said and done. Michigan frankly got lucky to pull off a win against Western Michigan but then bounced back and defeated the Oklahoma Sooners. Iowa is looking to finally put together a complete football team and compete at the highest levels once again. With both teams being ranked inside the top 20, this game could have massive implications on the College Football Playoff bubble. I fully expect one of these teams to make the playoffs; what we might learn now is which one.

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