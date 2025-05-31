Bianca Belair Performs Rocky Top During WWE SmackDown
The Tennessee crowd was led by Bianca Belair as the crowd sang Rocky Top.
The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented in Knoxville, as despite a regional game going on in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, fans showed up in TBA for WWE SmackDown. To kick off the show, former Tennessee Volunteers track and field star Bianca Belair made her grand entrance, which had the crowd filled with excitement.
She would then kick the show off by getting the fans to sing Tennessee's fight song, "Rocky Top". You can watch this moment below.
