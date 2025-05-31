Volunteer Country

Bianca Belair Performs Rocky Top During WWE SmackDown

The Tennessee crowd was led by Bianca Belair as the crowd sang Rocky Top.

Caleb Sisk

Pat McAfee and Bianca Belair take a selfie photo together at the ESPN College GameDay stage outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The flagship ESPN college football pregame show returned for the tenth time to Knoxville as the No. 12 Vols hosted the No. 22 Gators. Kns Espn College Gameday / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented in Knoxville, as despite a regional game going on in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, fans showed up in TBA for WWE SmackDown. To kick off the show, former Tennessee Volunteers track and field star Bianca Belair made her grand entrance, which had the crowd filled with excitement.

She would then kick the show off by getting the fans to sing Tennessee's fight song, "Rocky Top". You can watch this moment below.

