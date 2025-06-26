Lady Vols Powerhouse Duo to Represent at USA Softball All-Star Showcase
The Tennessee Lady Vols’ legacy continues to shine on the national stage as two of their standout stars, program alumna Aubrey Leach and current ace Karlyn Pickens, have been selected to compete in the prestigious USA Softball All-Star Showcase.
Leach, a former All-American and one of the most prolific hitters in Lady Vols history, will don the red, white, and blue once again as a representative of Team USA. Known for her discipline at the plate and elite baserunning instincts, Leach continues to embody the type of high-IQ, high-effort player that defined Tennessee softball’s golden era under legendary coach Ralph Weekly.
Standing opposite her in powder blue is rising star Karlyn Pickens, one of the top young pitchers in collegiate softball. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year and a key leader on Tennessee’s pitching staff, Pickens has already made waves across the NCAA with her blistering fastball and elite command. Her invitation to the USA All-Star Showcase is a clear sign of her growing national profile — and a testament to the Lady Vols' continued ability to develop top-tier talent.
The USA Softball All-Star Showcase serves as a platform for the sport’s brightest stars to compete and connect in front of national audiences. For Tennessee, having both a program legend and a current cornerstone in the spotlight reinforces the program’s reputation as one of the premier pipelines in American softball.
This year’s Showcase not only celebrates individual talent but also pays tribute to the programs that shape these athletes. With the Lady Vols logo front and center, it’s clear that Tennessee remains a national force — past, present, and future.
A total of 40 athletes traveled to the Softball Capital of the World® to showcase their skills at the U.S. Women’s National Team Camp, which began on June 23rd. This week-long training camp featured the USA Softball All-Star Showcase, where Team USA will face off against top collegiate and professional athletes in a doubleheader. These back-to-back matchups are scheduled for today, Thursday, June 26, at Devon Park – OGE Energy Field, starting at 6 p.m. CT.
