Tennessee Football Lands Commitment From In-State Joel Wyatt
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a huge commitment on July 28th, as the month of August quickly approaches. The commitment comes from inside the state of Tennessee for a prospect that they have been targeting for a long time.
That player being Joel Wyatt from Bellbuckle, Tennessee. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over a plethora of different programs, including the in-state Vanderbilt Commodores, who gave the Vols a great battle for the in-state target.
Prior to postponing his commitment date earlier this month, the Vols were recruiting him as a LEO, but since then not much more has been released on the position he will play, so he will likely be a LEO, with the potential of playing wide receiver or safety for the Vols.
The Vols will hope to continue this class with more prospects set to come off the board next month, including Darius Gray and Savion Hiter.
