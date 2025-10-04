Tennessee Volleyball Avoids Near Defeat and Conquers LSU
The Tennessee Lady Vols had a match against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Friday. This was expected to be a test for the talented Lady Vols, and it was. The game got started off shaky for the Vols, as they dropped the first two sets. The LSU Tigers only needed one more set to win the game, but they fell short as the Vols rallied in the contest late.
If you are a Vols fan, you probably wanted a more dominant win, but luckily for the Lady Volunteers, they still walked out on the right side of the result.
They have more contests ahead of them, as they will be back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to the state of Texas to battle the Longhorns. The Vols will need to be on their A-game in this one.
