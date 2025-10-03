Tennessee Volunteers Defeat a Ranked Rival School in Soccer on Thursday
The Tennessee Volunteers had a major test, as they are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation for Women's soccer. They played against the 17th ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday, and they walked away with a major win. This was a huge test for the Tennessee Volunteers, but they picked up their 10th of the season.
The Lady Vols are only getting better, and they are looking impressive, but this win is thanks to a solid team effort. The goals were scored by Jenna Stayart in the 22nd minute and by Ally Brown late in the game at the 79th minute mark.
The Lady Vols will take on the Ole Miss Rebels next. This will be a road test for the Tennessee Vols, as they enter the final regular season stretch of the season, which will conclude in the month of October with a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State