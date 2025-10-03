Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Defeat a Ranked Rival School in Soccer on Thursday

The Tennessee Lady Vols win in a dominant fashion after holding yet another shutout.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defender Ally Brown (18) smiles after scoring a a goal during a NCAA soccer game between Tennessee and Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 2, 2025.
Tennessee defender Ally Brown (18) smiles after scoring a a goal during a NCAA soccer game between Tennessee and Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 2, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers had a major test, as they are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation for Women's soccer. They played against the 17th ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday, and they walked away with a major win. This was a huge test for the Tennessee Volunteers, but they picked up their 10th of the season.

The Lady Vols are only getting better, and they are looking impressive, but this win is thanks to a solid team effort. The goals were scored by Jenna Stayart in the 22nd minute and by Ally Brown late in the game at the 79th minute mark.

The Lady Vols will take on the Ole Miss Rebels next. This will be a road test for the Tennessee Vols, as they enter the final regular season stretch of the season, which will conclude in the month of October with a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

