From Rocky Top to the Rafters, Sparks to Retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 Jersey
Later today, the Los Angeles Sparks will retire the No. 3 jersey of Candace Parker, honoring one of the most accomplished and transformative players in WNBA history.
From the moment she entered the WNBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2008, Parker brought a rare blend of talent, charisma, and leadership that helped elevate the league and redefine the role of the modern forward.
Parker exploded onto the professional stage by doing what no player has done before, winning both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in her first season. That historic debut signaled the arrival of a transcendent athlete who could score, rebound, pass, defend, and lead. Over the next 16 seasons, she did all that and more.
Parker spent 13 of those seasons with the Sparks, where she became the face of the franchise and led Los Angeles to a WNBA championship in 2016, earning Finals MVP honors along the way. Her career arc didn’t stop there. She brought a title to her hometown with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and capped her playing days with a third championship in 2023 as a member of the Las Vegas Aces, becoming the first player in league history to win titles with three different franchises.
Her résumé reads like a roadmap to greatness: 2× league MVP (2008, 2013), 7× All-WNBA First Team, 7× WNBA All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year (2020), and the only player in WNBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks. Her versatility was unmatched—leading the league in rebounds three times and even assists in 2015, a staggering accomplishment for a forward.
Before dominating professionally, Parker was already a household name at Tennessee. Under the tutelage of legendary coach Pat Summitt, she led the Lady Vols to back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008, winning Most Outstanding Player honors in both NCAA Tournaments. Her college career cemented her as one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball history.
But Parker’s impact reaches far beyond stat sheets and trophy cases. She has been a defining voice in sports media, a champion for women’s empowerment, and a trailblazer for women working in sports.
Today’s jersey retirement is more than a tribute to an all-time great; it’s a celebration of a legacy. Candace Parker didn’t just play the game. She changed it. And now, her No. 3 will hang in the rafters, where it belongs—forever.
