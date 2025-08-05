Tennessee Lady Vols to Face UT Martin in Pat Summitt Heritage Classic
When the Tennessee Lady Vols step onto the court at the Elam Center on November 9, it will be more than just another non-conference game. It will be a homecoming of sorts, a chance to honor the late Pat Summitt, one of the most iconic figures in the history of women’s basketball.
The UT Martin women’s basketball program has officially announced that it will host the Lady Vols in the Pat Summitt Heritage Classic, a matchup designed to celebrate the connection between the two programs and pay tribute to the woman who changed the game forever.
Before Pat Summitt became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history, before the national championships and Olympic medals, she was Pat Head, a standout player at UT Martin. Summitt starred for the Skyhawks from 1970 to 1974, earning All-American honors and setting the foundation for what would become a Hall of Fame career.
Her coaching legacy with Tennessee is unmatched. From 1974 to 2012, she led the Lady Vols to eight NCAA championships, 18 Final Four appearances, and a remarkable 1,098 career victories. Summitt’s relentless commitment to excellence and her ability to inspire players on and off the court made her a transcendent figure, not just in women’s basketball, but in sports as a whole.
The Pat Summitt Heritage Classic is a symbolic bridge between her days as a student-athlete in Martin and her legendary coaching career in Knoxville.
For Lady Vols fans in West Tennessee, this is a special opportunity. The November game will mark just the fourth time Tennessee has played in Martin and the first since 1997. The matchup provides a rare chance to see one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball take the floor in a small-college setting steeped in history.
The Elam Center is expected to be packed for the occasion, with Skyhawk fans eager to welcome back the Lady Vols and celebrate a shared legacy. The energy surrounding the event reflects not only the significance of the opponent, but also the enduring respect for Summitt’s connection to UT Martin.
For UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan and his program, the game offers a unique moment to showcase their team against one of the sport’s most prominent brands. For the Lady Vols, it is a chance to honor a foundational part of their identity, the college career of the woman who built Tennessee into a dynasty.
