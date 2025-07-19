Texas Tech near the top of Rivals list of Big 12 elite commitments in 2026 class
The Big 12 has been on a recruiting tear, snatching up blue-chip recruits across the conference. As a whole, the Big 12 has 21 of the Rivals top 300 recruits committed within the conference. Texas Tech rivals BYU and Kansas currently lead the charge with three top 300 commits each. Texas Tech joins Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, and Iowa State with two top 300 commits. One of the more shocking items of note is that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs have zero top 300 recruits. Sanders has always focused more heavily on the transfer portal to bolster his roster, but it is still surprising that they have made little noise in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
MORE: Rivals top-ranked player in 2027 prioritized Texas Tech as his only summer visit
Leading the 2026 class for the Red Raiders is premier offensive tackle Felix Ojo. While he did slip a bit in the new rankings, he is still highly regarded and ranked 12th overall by Rivals. Ojo would be the jewel of any program's recruiting class in the nation, and he was a shocking commit for Tech.
With plenty of time left to shape their 2026 class, Texas Tech looks to climb into the top 25. They are currently ranked 34th overall by Rivals, as of the time of this article. They have another huge target: four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, set to commit soon. Campbell is ranked 135th by Rivals and is heavily favored to choose Lubbock as his home for the next three to four years. There is still room to improve, and head coach Joey McGuire has the assets to get the job done.
