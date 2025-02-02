Texas Baseball Wins Alumni Game, MVP Announced
AUSTIN -- The current Texas Longhorns took down the Alumni, 6-3, in the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Faulk Field on Saturday evening.
Texas freshman catcher Cole Chamberlain won the game's MVP after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Freshman infielder Adrian Rodriguez also hit a two-run home run, with his coming in the fifth inning.
The Alumni featured many recent notable Longhorns like Silas Ardoin, Trey Faltine, Douglas Hodo, Skyler Messinger and more.
As for Chamberlain, he spoke with Longhorn Network after the game about his homer.
"I mean, it felt great," he said. "It was a cutter down and in, and I honestly don't remember much about the swing, but it felt good."
He added that it was fun to finally play against some of the alumni after seeing them around the Forty Acres.
"It felt great," Chamberlain said. "I mean, with the pack stadium, first time out here, with that much fans, it felt great to just battle with the team. I see a bunch of these guys all the time around the facilities, like when they're hitting, so it's good to compete against them. It's a lot of fun."
The Longhorns will begin the season on Feb. 14 against the Louisville Cardinals in Arlington for the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Texas will also play Ole Miss (Feb. 15) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 16) at the event before hosting the Houston Cougars for the first home game of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The Longhorns will start their first home series against Dartmouth on Feb. 21.
