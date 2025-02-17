Report: Texas Football Retains Key Staff Member Amid NFL Speculation
Amid a chaotic offseason highlighted by staffing changes, Texas football was able to retain a key piece of its production despite the growing interest of NFL teams looking to hire.
Strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton will reportedly stay with the program and is set to receive a contract extension and pay raise heading into the 2025 season.
The story was first reported by OrangeBloods' Anwar Richardson on Monday.
Becton followed head coach Steve Sarkisian to Texas in 2021 and has since been a crucial asset in the team's growth within the four-year tenure. The Longhorns have appeared in back-to-back conference championships and College Football Playoffs in their past two seasons under Becton's guidance, winning the Big 12 Championship in 2023 and making it to the semifinals of the CFP in both 2023 and 2024.
Prior to his time at Texas, Becton spent four seasons as the head athletic performance coach for the University of California, helping the Bears to their first consecutive bowl appearances in a decade in 2018 and 2019. He also previously held a similar position at Washington from 2011-2015 as the assistant strength and conditioning coach, working under former Huskies head coach Sarkisian for the first three years. During his final season in 2016, Becton built a solid foundation for a team that would secure the Pac-12 Championship and reach the CFP semifinals.
Other stints on Becton's resume include USC, South Carolina State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and a short period in the NFL with the Houston Texans.
The return of Becton came as a relief for the Longhorns after running backs coach Tashard Choice announced that he had taken a job with the Detroit Lions last week. The NFL was also rumored to go after Sarkisian, but also he accepted a contract extension and pay raise instead.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Mel Kiper Points Out Big Question Surrounding Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
MORE: Justin Tucker Facing Several Additional Misconduct Allegations
MORE: Paul Finebaum Predicts 'Rocky' Start to Texas Longhorns 2025 Season
MORE: Texas Longhorns Crack Top 6 For Prized Edge Rusher
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice