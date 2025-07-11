Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Freshmen Class Shows Strength in EA Sports CFB 26 Ratings

Seven incoming Longhorns are ranked in the top 50 of freshmen set to enter the college football scene in 2025 based on EA ratings.

Tyler Firtel

Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench makes a one-handed touchdown reception against Bolles' Santana Starks
Mandarin's Jaime Ffrench makes a one-handed touchdown reception against Bolles' Santana Starks / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It is no secret that the recruiting class arriving in Austin this summer is an impressive one. After all, the Texas Longhorns' 2025 class is ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite.

The anticipation for Texas's incoming freshmen has continued with the release of EA Sports College Football 26.

In On3's list of the top 50 freshmen in the video game based on ratings, the Longhorns have seven players.

Which Texas freshmen are ranked in the top 50?

Within the 25 commits in Texas's 2025 class, here are the incoming Longhorns that make the list:

6. RB James Simon (81 overall)
8. WR Kaliq Lockett (81 overall)
14. WR Jaime Ffrench (80 overall)
16. DL Justus Terry (80 overall)
29. CB Kade Phillips (80 overall)
38. EDGE Lance Jackson (79 overall)
39. WR Daylan McCutcheon (79 overall)

Surprisingly, Texas's highest-rated recruit did not make the top 50 cut. Five-star Jonah Williams, the top safety and tenth-ranked player in the composite, is a 77 overall in College Football 26 and listed as a right outside linebacker.

The extent of these freshmen's impact in their first year on the Forty Acres is to be determined, but the video game ratings are a testament to the class's capability. Coach Steve Sarkisian has proven himself as one of the top developers of professional talent in college football, leaving no doubt that he and his staff have a plan for each of Texas's freshman talents.

Texas notably has three 2025 wide receivers on the list -- its fourth WR commit, Michael Terry III, is not currently in the video game. Lockett, Ffrench and McCutcheon add three dynamic skillsets to a pass-catching corps led by sophomores Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V. The receiver room will be something to watch early in the regular season to see who can distinguish roles for themselves and how playing time is spread out.

The Longhorns' team rating

Texas is tied as the second highest-ranked team in the video game at 88 overall.

Behind quarterback Arch Manning (90), running back Quintrevion Wisner (91) and tight end Jack Endries (90), the Longhorns have a 91 overall offense, tied for first. The defense -- with linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (95), edge Colin Simmons (93), cornerback Malik Muhammad (94) and safety Michael Taaffe (91) -- is tied for second at 94 overall.

Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is ranked as the 13th-toughest place to play in the video game.

Ratings will update based on players' performances throughout the season. Texas opens its 2025 campaign on the road against Ohio State on August 30.

feed

Published
Tyler Firtel
TYLER FIRTEL

Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.

Home/Football