Texas Longhorns Freshmen Class Shows Strength in EA Sports CFB 26 Ratings
It is no secret that the recruiting class arriving in Austin this summer is an impressive one. After all, the Texas Longhorns' 2025 class is ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite.
The anticipation for Texas's incoming freshmen has continued with the release of EA Sports College Football 26.
In On3's list of the top 50 freshmen in the video game based on ratings, the Longhorns have seven players.
Which Texas freshmen are ranked in the top 50?
Within the 25 commits in Texas's 2025 class, here are the incoming Longhorns that make the list:
6. RB James Simon (81 overall)
8. WR Kaliq Lockett (81 overall)
14. WR Jaime Ffrench (80 overall)
16. DL Justus Terry (80 overall)
29. CB Kade Phillips (80 overall)
38. EDGE Lance Jackson (79 overall)
39. WR Daylan McCutcheon (79 overall)
Surprisingly, Texas's highest-rated recruit did not make the top 50 cut. Five-star Jonah Williams, the top safety and tenth-ranked player in the composite, is a 77 overall in College Football 26 and listed as a right outside linebacker.
The extent of these freshmen's impact in their first year on the Forty Acres is to be determined, but the video game ratings are a testament to the class's capability. Coach Steve Sarkisian has proven himself as one of the top developers of professional talent in college football, leaving no doubt that he and his staff have a plan for each of Texas's freshman talents.
Texas notably has three 2025 wide receivers on the list -- its fourth WR commit, Michael Terry III, is not currently in the video game. Lockett, Ffrench and McCutcheon add three dynamic skillsets to a pass-catching corps led by sophomores Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Emmett Mosley V. The receiver room will be something to watch early in the regular season to see who can distinguish roles for themselves and how playing time is spread out.
The Longhorns' team rating
Texas is tied as the second highest-ranked team in the video game at 88 overall.
Behind quarterback Arch Manning (90), running back Quintrevion Wisner (91) and tight end Jack Endries (90), the Longhorns have a 91 overall offense, tied for first. The defense -- with linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (95), edge Colin Simmons (93), cornerback Malik Muhammad (94) and safety Michael Taaffe (91) -- is tied for second at 94 overall.
Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium is ranked as the 13th-toughest place to play in the video game.
Ratings will update based on players' performances throughout the season. Texas opens its 2025 campaign on the road against Ohio State on August 30.