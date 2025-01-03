Quinn Ewers Takes Slight Jab at Arizona State's Trash Talk
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers appeared to throw a slight postgame jab at the Arizona State Sun Devils after winning the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day in a 39-31 double-overtime thriller.
During an interview with SEC Network, Ewers seemed to call out some of the comments made by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and star running back Cam Skattebo in the days leading up to the game, though he didn't name anyone specifically.
"They like to talk a lot on their side of the field but we let our pads talk and let our game talk," Ewers said.
Take a look at the video on the second slide:
Leavitt and Skattebo both made headlines with some confident-fillled remarks that they nearly backed up with a thrilling upset victory. Leavitt said that he was looking to prove that he was the better quarterback than Ewers.
"I've watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity," Leavitt said. "People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I'm gonna go prove I'm the better quarterback. That's how I've felt since Day 1. I'm gonna go play everybody on the map."
As for Skattebo, who was named the Peach Bowl MVP, he said he wasn't "too worried" headed into the matchup with Texas, After a slow first half, he showed exactly why he was so confident in himself while nearly willing Arizona State to a comeback win.
"There's nobody out there that can stop me," Skattebo said, per ESPN. "They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me. There's nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."
However, it was Ewers that got the last laugh with arguably the most clutch performance of his college career. He finished 20 of 30 passing for 322 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He also added a rushing touchdown.
Two of his passing touchdowns came in overtime, highlighted by a 28-yard score to Matthew Golden on 4th and 13 with Texas' season on the line.
No. 5 Texas will take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB Quintrevion Wisner Reaches Major Milestone
MORE: ‘Undeniable’ Cam Skattebo Backs Up Talk, Named Peach Bowl Offensive MVP
MORE: Texas Defeats Arizona State in Overtime Thriller Despite Stalled Out Run Game
MORE: Texas Longhorns 'In The Mix' For USC Transfer Zachariah Branch
MORE: Texas Longhorns Gash Arizona State With 75-Yard Punt Return TD