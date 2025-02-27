Texas AD Chris Del Conte Laughs Off 'Ridiculous' SMU Rumors
Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte isn't leaving Austin anytime soon.
During his yearly town hall meeting on Wednesday night, Del Conte was asked about the rumors surrounding his potential departure from the 40 Acres for SMU - a question that came despite Del Conte already denying the claims.
And he had some fun with it.
"I ain't going to SMU," Del Conte said Wednesday night. "Who's going to ride a pony? That's ridiculous."
Del Conte also went on to reveal plans for future scheduling, noting that Texas would continue to schedule traditional powers, and also added that the SEC could be going to a nine-game conference slate. On top of that, the Texas AD revealed plans for the Longhorns spring event that will replace the Orange and White Game, known as Texas Football Fan Day.
Del Conte, 56, has helped Texas remain at the forefront of college athletics, or in some cases, return to the forefront. He led the push for Moody Center, the new home of the Longhorns' men's and women's basketball teams that cost $375 million to build. He's also helped push renovations for several other facilities for the baseball, softball, track and field, and soccer teams.
In 2024, Sports Business Journal named Del Conte as its Athletic Director of the Year.
Del Conte previously served as the athletic director at both Rice University and Texas Christian University, so his connection to the Lone Star State runs deep. However, it seems he's quite happy where he is in Austin and the direction things are headed in the athletic department.
