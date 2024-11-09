Texas Longhorns OL Cameron Williams Returns vs. Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns began the second half of Saturday's matchup against the Florida Gators up 35-0 before the team was finally hit with some bad luck.
Texas starting right tackle Cameron Williams suffered a lower-body injury and left the field with help from the training staff while being unable to put weight on his right side.
Trevor Goosby took his place and immediately committed a false start. But on the following play, Quinn Ewers found Isaiah Bond for a 34-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 42-0.
Despite the way the injury looked, Williams was back out there for Texas' next drive.
Longhorns offensive line coach Kyle Floord said prior to the season that the team has a ton of confidence in Williams, who has garnerned NFL-ready hype during the 2024 campaign.
"Cam [Williams] comes into camp as our starting right tackle and we expect that he's going to play really well," Flood said. "He had the opportunity to start the Kansas State game last season. Now you can't compare one start to seasons of experience, but we have a lot of confidence in him. He's had a really good off-season, he's changed his body significantly. I think that's going to allow him really to maximize his potential."
Williams has played in 29 games while making eight career starts.
After the season-opening win over Colorado State, Williams was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Longhorns took down the Rams 52-0.
