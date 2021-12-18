Transfer Portal: Jalen Berger to Michigan State

Jalen Berger, a former running back for the Wisconsin Badgers will stay in the Big Ten and join the Michigan State Spartans.

Last season, Head Coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans relied on junior running back Kenneth Walker III, as he finished the 2021 season with 263 carries for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, with Walker III beginning preparation for this year’s NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see how the Spartans utilize the talents of former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger to help offset the loss of Walker III.

Coming out of Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, NJ, Berger was a four star running back and was ranked fifteenth nationally among running backs in the 2020 class by 247 Sports. Berger had offers to play at schools like Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Ultimately, he committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin for head coach Paul Chryst.

There were flashes that Berger could become the lead-back as he finished with 60 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns, which led the Badgers. Against the Michigan Wolverines, Berger finished the game as the Badgers lead rusher with 15 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Fast-forward to now and Berger finished the 2021 season with only 88 yards and he’s headed for East Lansing, Mich. seeking a new opportunity. This year, freshman running back Braelon Allen became the Badgers’ biggest threat in the backfield as he rushed for 1,109 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per rush.

During last year’s offseason, the Badgers brought in another running back via the transfer portal in Chez Mellusi from Clemson, which according to reports did not please Berger. After this, he allegedly started to miss meetings and workouts. In October, Coach Chryst decided to dismiss Jalen from the Badgers.

Berger will join Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans with hopes of taking on a similar role that Kenneth Walker III had. Berger will be a name to watch out for next season and could be one of the best moves Mel Tucker made this offseason.

The Spartans (without Kenneth Walker III), will take on the No. 11 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers, who are without Kenny Pickett in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

