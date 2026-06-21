Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 74 days to go, let's meet UCF offensive lineman Matthew Prigmore:

1. Who is Matthew Prigmore?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 315 pounds

Hometown: Weston, Florida

High School: Cypress Bay High School

Following Prigmore's senior season at Cypress Bay High School, in which he was team captain, according to his UCF Athletics profile page, he signed on with the Knights as a preferred walk-on. He is pursuing a degree in integrated business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

2. What did he do last season?

Prigmore spent the 2025 season with the scout team, though he did see action in one game against North Carolina A&T.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

While Prigmore signing with UCF as a walk-on does not eliminate the possibility of him earning playing time, it does make the road to earning it all the steeper, especially since he is going to have to compete with new transfers like Tyler Gibson, Henry Tabansi, Cooper Terpstra and Brady Wayburn.

However, he has now become an upperclassman, so his seniority could help him earn at least a few snaps this season, especially in the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman.

Even if Prigmore does spend most of 2026 with the scout team, however, he can still serve as a mentor figure and help nurture the group's underclassmen like Amahn Williams, Kasiyah Charlton, Raishaun McHaney, Camp Lott and Jacob Maiava.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins