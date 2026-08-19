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Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

Learn more about the Knights' returning linebacker Cole Kozlowski.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs against UCF Knights linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs against UCF Knights linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

This entry, however, will deviate a bit from that formula. During preseason camp, thanks to a ruling made in the Wisne v. NCAA case in Colorado, the Knights were able to bring back a familiar face from last season: linebacker Cole Kozlowski.

1. Who is Cole Kozlowski?

Position: Linebacker

Class: Fifth Year

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 230 pounds

Hometown: Spring Lake, New Jersey

High School: Manasquan High School

Coming off a 2024 season for Colgate in which he recorded 133 tackles, the second-most tackles in the FCS, Kozlowski said during 2025's fall camp that he was "anxious" to prove himself when he made the transition to Orlando.

Back then, Kozlowski also said that he "clicked right off the bat" with UCF linebacker coach Mark D'Onofrio due to both of them sharing the same home state of New Jersey, with the coach hailing from Hoboken, across the river from New York City, while Kozlowski is from Spring Lake, a seaside town just over an hour's drive away.

2. What did he do last season?

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs against UCF Knights linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43).
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs against UCF Knights linebacker Cole Kozlowski (43) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting the season coming off the bench, Kozlowski earned his way into a starting role for the Knights' final eight games of the season, ending up with a total of nine on the season and seeing action in all 12 games.

Kozlowski was named an All-Big 12 Third Teamer and was an honorable mention for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after only coming short of fellow linebacker Lewis Carter by recording 82 tackles, 48 of which were solo. His 7.5 tackles for loss were tied for the second-most on the team along with EDGE Nyjalik Kelly and only came short of EDGE Malachi Lawrence. He also recorded two sacks, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Should the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals uphold the preliminary injunction that would allow Kozlowski to play in 2026, he would still have some progress to make if he wants to see the field again, simply due to the large gap of time since his last official college football activity, which was the end of last season.

D'Onofrio pointed out as much during the Knights' local media day.

"He would have some work to do in terms of getting in shape, getting his body right, doing all those kind of things," D'Onofrio said. "You know, the guys that I have in the room right now, they've been with me since January. They've been in OTAs, they've been in spring ball, they've been in training camp, they've been the ones training in the weight room and conditioning, all that stuff."

This would still be familiar territory for Kozlowski, since he did not begin the 2025 season as a starter either, but managed to earn the job later on. So, should the injunction made by Judge Charlotte Sweeney stand, he could have another opportunity to earn his way into a starting role in the midst of the season. However, even if he is not able to make up for the amount of time he's spent away from the game, he at least provides a reliable source of depth for the linebacker room, especially in the event of injuries.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 16 Dante Carr and TJ Branch

No. 17 Jailen Duffie

No. 18 Caleb Flagg and Caden Piening

No. 19 Rashad Henry

No. 20 Lewis Carter and Kaj Baker

No. 21 Ty Bartrum

No. 22 Amarion Queen

No. 23 Jordan Nunuha and Jayden Burnett

No. 24 Tackett Curtis and Arthur Lewis IV

No. 25 Rukeem Stroud

No. 26 Duke Watson and Elijah Keys

No. 27 Nicholas Antoine

No. 28 Matt Irwin

No. 29 Tyce Porcher

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Cole Kozlowski

No. 44 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 91 Donteye Drew

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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