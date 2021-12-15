National Signing Day: UCF Football Signee Updates

Throughout National Signing Day, Inside The Knights will update each player that signs with UCF right here.

National Signing Day is here. All the recruitments, camps, combines, unofficial and official visits lead to prospects signing a National Letter of Intent with one school. UCF will be signing the high school players that are committed to the program today. For more specific details about the actual process and the press conferences, check out this article published last night for full details:

National Signing Day Expectations, UCF Knights

Once a prospect signs with the Knights, this article will be updated with information about that player. All day long, there will be updates with time stamps.

Look for udates about players signing to start before 9 a.m. With that in mind, a quick update already posted to Twitter:

7:03 a.m. Here's the first signee of the day, Tyler Griffin, a wide receiver from Brooklet (Ga.) Southeast Bulloch).

7:04 a.m. The second signature came in and it was Keahnist Thompson of Lakeland (Fla.) High School. He's one of the nation's best defensive ends.

7:06 a.m. The third update is Defefnsive Lineman Jamaal Johnson from Plantation (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. He's another much needed defensive end recruit that was targeted early by the UCF coaching staff. Johnson comes from a program that's won four state titles in the last five years.

7:07 a.m. The fourth signee is running back recruit Jordan McDonald from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton. He's a recruit that UCF battled to get away from Tennessee before making his mind up to come to Orlando. He is a power running back that is in the mold of current UCF running back Isaiah Bowser.

7:08 a.m. The fifth is Thomas Castellanos, the multi-threat quarterback from Waycross (Ga.) Ware County. He's one of the most explosive athletes in the country regardless of position.

7:12 a.m. A transfer has signed with the Knights. Offensive Lineman Tylan Grable comes to UCF from Jacksonville State University. He was only 240-pounds coming out of high school, but now he's listed at 6'7", 290-pounds by the Jacksonville State Athletic website.

7:23 a.m. As usual, UCF Head Football Coach is in a good mood. He's getting around much better, too.

7:32 a.m. One of the most underrated recruits in the Sunshine State, TJ Bullard of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. The athletic defender could play multiple positions for the Knights, but he's likely to end up at linebacker long term.

7:58 a.m. Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz wide receiver Quan Lee has joined the fold for the UCF Football program. One of the most dynamic receivers in Florida, Lee brings explosive skills to the gridiron. He's one of the nation's best players after the catch, and he's capable of scoring on a reverse, screen, or just running by defensive backs with pure speed. His hand-eye coordination is truly elite.

Note: look for more back stories about the recruitments of several prospects that sign with UCF, as well as around the state of Florida that sign with other schools, to come out over the next several weeks. Recruiting is full of back stories, this year especially...

