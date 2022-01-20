UCF Adds Another Talented Transfer from Auburn

ORLANDO - The role that UCF Football is on with the Transfer Portal is special. Talent and filling needs are not one in the same, but UCF is truly accomplishing both. With the addition of highly-touted defensive tackle Lee Hunter to the program from Auburn, UCF is now starting to build a much needed foundation along the interior of the defensive line. He redshirted at Auburn this past season, and he will have four years of eligibility beginning in the 2022 season.

According to the Auburn Athletics website, Hunter is 6’4”, 321-pounds. That’s the type of size that can hold down the middle of the defensive line and make it really difficult to pound the football between the tackles. Most college football programs do not possess that type of size along their defensive line.

Read More: UCF's Transfer Portal Tracker, January 14

Coming out of high school, Hunter was a hot commodity. His offer list of Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Florida State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU, Kentucky, Iowa, Oregon, Virginia Tech and Louisville speaks volumes about this overall talent and upside. It’s one thing to be a big man playing defensive tackle, but it is quite another to attract the attention of so many SEC programs mixed in with some other schools around the country.

While Inside The Knights will go further into Hunter’s talents and how they impact the UCF defense in an additional article and a podcast, do note that this is a player that brings value beyond the talent and size he possesses. This is literally the first player from the state of Alabama that UCF has brought to Orlando since Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn signed on to be the head man for the Knights.

With all the ties to the state of Alabama that Coach Malzahn and his staff possess, this is a great way to make a splash in the Yellowhammer State. A native of Mobile, Ala., Hunter attended Blount High School. It’s a tradition-rich program that’s an automatic stop for both Auburn and Alabama assistant coaches each year. There’s a continual pipeline of talent coming out of Mobile in general, and Bount is one of the city’s mainstays for producing talent. Hunter is the first of many players that UCF will likely bring to Orlando from Alabama.

