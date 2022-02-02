Harbaugh Interviewing on National Signing Day? Shameful, but Not Surprising

Jim Harbaugh truly looking to head back to the NFL or just get back at his bosses at the University of Michigan by interviewing on National Signing Day?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sometimes it’s just incredible how much pettiness there is in sport. Regardless of the level of competition, one does not need to go far to find ridiculous reasons that people used to make defiant decisions.

Forgive this writer if he just cannot be convinced that all the timing with the Minnesota Vikings Head Coaching search and certain individual in Ann Arbor coincides with Michigan’s National Signing Day.

According to NFL Network’s Jim Pelissero, current Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh will head to Minnesota to interview for the open Vikings Head Coaching position. Now, doing an interview is one thing. It’s quite another to do it on National Signing Day, the day a college football program like Michigan is to celebrate recruits, and possibly transfers, and the person in charge of the program speaks with the media.

If there’s even one modicum of truth to Mr. Pelissero’s report, and he’s very well respected in the world of the NFL, it’s just pathetic on Coach Harbaugh’s part.

If he wanted out he should have resigned, allowed Michigan to hire an interim coach, and then go through the second National Signing Day. It’s just sad. Remember, Coach Harbaugh played quarterback for the Wolverines, as well obtained a degree from the same institution.

With Coach Harbaugh, there always seems to be drama. When was the last time he went three, perhaps four months without being in the news for something goofy with recruiting, or denying the media any access when any other program would (practices, in particular)?

It’s incredible that NFL teams would want him. More importantly, would Michigan want Coach Harbaugh back if he does not gain a NFL head coaching position? To say the least, Michigan fans and media members are none too happy right now. Hard to imagine the Michigan administration would feel much different. Then, there's this so-called Michigan fan:

Coach Harbaugh has been rumored with numerous NFL jobs in the last few years. Those rumors have run red hot over the past few months, however, and it’s obvious that he’s doing some serious shopping for a new NFL position.

Coach Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49er’s Head Coach from 2011-2014 and almost helped San Francisco win the 2012 Super Bowl, only coming up short 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens and his brother, John Harbaugh.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Will Knights Add to 2022 Recruiting Class? Recruiting Notes and Podcast

2023 Prospect Profile: Wide Receiver Cayden Lee

UCF National Signing Day Primer: What Happens Next?

2023 Recruiting Profile: Wide Receiver Robby Washington

Photos and Videos of Top Players and Recruits from Pylon Orlando

Quan Lee Inks Third NIL Deal, Ca$hing in on Hard Work

Updated UCF Recruiting News

UCF Recruiting: National Signing Day, Transfer Portal & Hometown Hero News

2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!

2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

What is UCF's Hometown Hero Event?