2023 Prospect Profile: Wide Receiver Cayden Lee

ATLANTA - When college coaches are landing at a high school in a helicopter, it’s a good sign. One of those recruits that’s been blessed with the talent, as well as the work ethic, to receive such a visit would be Cayden Lee.

The helicopter would belong to the University of Georgia, and it’s key occupant would be Head Coach Kirby Smart. When a recruit reaches that level, it’s a really good sign about his talent. In the case of Lee, he’s earned it. He also has a certain style to his game that’s attracted big-time programs.

Cayden Lee

Size: 5’11”, 178-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain

Offers

Louisville, Colorado, and Oklahoma offered in January, while Purdue offered in December. Other prime offers include schools like Florida, Florida State, UCF, Georgia, Duke, Auburn, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia Tech. Several other programs are taking a hard look at Lee as well, like Notre Dame.

Frame

Lean and slender, Lee is compact and muscular. Plenty of room for 10-15 pounds of good added muscle mass.

Athleticism

First-step quickness is elite. Good second gear in the open field. Stops, starts, and even changes direction while doing so, very well. Overall, Lee possesses promising body control that will translate well to the college level.

Player Comparison

When doing comparisons for a top-notch high school wide receiver, sometimes it's hard to find a fit. That's not the case with Cayden "Honeycomb" Lee.

Ever notice how certain NFL wide receivers get open all the time but they are not truly the most guys on the field? That's actually a good portion of the NFL, like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Cupp, who just destroyed the San Francisco 49er's in the NFC Title Game.

With the case of Lee, he's more physically gifted than Cupp at this same stage of his career, plus he also has a very similar mindset to Cupp that has led to his success in the NFL. Work hard, work smart, and take nothing for granted. It's paid off. Check out the route running in the following video:

Now a national recruit, Honeycomb is one of best route runners in the country. In fact, is there a better high school route runner than Lee with the same level of natural skill? It would be hard to find one.

Best Attribute

Timing. When to break, how to set up a double move, the exact moment to jump for a 50-50 ball, and which blocker to follow during a tunnel screen all represent Lee very well. He’s as savvy as any wide receiver in Georgia and probably the nation.

Hands

As one would likely expect, Lee has excellent hands. He makes catches other wide receivers simply do not. Although not the biggest player, his catch radius is far greater than the majority of players one will see at a similar size.

Area to Improve

Size. As Honeycomb notes in the podcast below, he needs to pack on a few pounds. He’s really doing a great job of honing in on his craft as a wide receiver with trainer and former Georgia Bulldog Trent Edwards, and now he needs to fill out his frame to maximize his abilities.

Final Thoughts

Lee is one of the nation’s finest wide receiver talents, and he’s earned that moniker. That’s why he more or less has his pick of college programs and helicopters are landing at his school.

Here's a look at the podcast completed with Lee on Jan. 31, as he discussed all the topics above in detail. Absolutely a great young man that's easy to root for!

