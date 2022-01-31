UCF National Signing Day Primer: What Happens Next?

With the second National Signing Day this Wednesday, can the UCF Knights add more talent to the roster?

ORLANDO - The end of the 2022 recruiting cycle is near. UCF already landed 14 high school players and eight players have been announced via the Transfer Portal. There’s still going to be more changes to the roster.

Will Those changes begin to happen on Wednesday? Are the Knights going to land any more high school prospects? Will Coach Malzahn or another member of the UCF coaching staff hold a National Signing Day press conference? What's to be made of the recent additions via the Transfer Portal?

Those are just some of the relevant questions that need to be answered in short order so that the bigger picture of understanding what UCF’s 2022 roster looks like will be satisfied.

One speculative point before moving forward, UCF will have another transfer (or two) announced by the end of spring practice. Now, those players will not be on campus until the summer semester, but UCF has done a great job with the Transfer Portal so there’s no reason to believe that’s going to change.

Those questions above, and more, are answered inside the podcast down below, with room for some outside the box possibilities. Remember, there are no definite answers in recruiting until they sign on the dotted line.

Additional note: doing a recruiting mailbag podcast for Wednesday evening. Send a message on Twitter: @UCF_FanNation and those questions will be answered in Wednesday night’s podcast which will wrap up the recruiting class.

