Will Knights Add to 2022 Recruiting Class? Recruiting Notes and Podcast

A look back at the 2022 recruiting class, what could happen on National Signing Day, and early discussion about the class of 2023.

ORLANDO - The UCF recruiting class is really unique. Balanced on both sides of the football, the Knights have a great group of young men coming in from the high school ranks. That’s the topic within today’s incredibly important podcast which is located below. Before getting to that, quick hitters that need to be said, and are also expanded upon within the podcast.

**UCF has the most balanced and talented group of recruits that Knights fans could hope for. In fact, one through 14, it’s an incredibly athletic and diverse group that will likely see several members earn playing time as freshman.

**Because of how successful Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff were at an early juncture, i.e. signing talent on Dec. 15, there’s less drama with the second signing day. That’s a good thing. Be happy there’s less news, Knights fans.

**UCF has multiple players on each side of the football that are flat out elite players coming in on both sides of the football. When was the last time that was the case?

**Thank goodness, UCF has started to build depth in the defensive secondary like a SEC program. To begin to ascend to the next level in the Power Five hierarchy, that was arguably the biggest hurdle. Cornerback is by far the hardest position to recruit in college football, and the Knights are gaining raw talent, size and speed that was coveted by SEC, Big XII and ACC programs. That’s a great sign.

**Watch out for Xavier Townsend and Quan Lee to be return men during the early portions of their UCF careers. They will both play large roles in the offense, yes, but it’s special teams where both could make an immediate impact for UCF.

**Because of how well UCF recruited in 2022, it truly helps build a strong 2023 class. There’s now proof that top-notch players will respectfully disregard offers from the likes of Alabama and Texas to sign with UCF. That fact will certainly pay off down the line with 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruits…

Here's the link to every UCF 2022 signee and their full recruiting profile: 2022 UCF Recruiting Class .

Lastly, today’s edition of The Daily Knight podcast, going into detail about what to expect tomorrow and moving forward with UCF recruiting efforts.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

2023 Prospect Profile: Wide Receiver Cayden Lee

UCF National Signing Day Primer: What Happens Next?

2023 Recruiting Profile: Wide Receiver Robby Washington

Photos and Videos of Top Players and Recruits from Pylon Orlando

Quan Lee Inks Third NIL Deal, Ca$hing in on Hard Work

Updated UCF Recruiting News

UCF Recruiting: National Signing Day, Transfer Portal & Hometown Hero News

2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!

2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

What is UCF's Hometown Hero Event?

First Look Towards the 2022 Football Season, the Offense of the Louisville Cardinals

Talking Key Playmakers for the No. 7 Ranked Houston Cougars Basketball Team Before Playing at UCF

UCF Football in the Big XII, What a Full Schedule Will Look Like

The USF Versus UCF Rivalry, Will it Continue After UCF Joins the Big XII?

Battle Miami 7v7 Evaluations Shows Talent From California to Florida