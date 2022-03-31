A look at Photographs from UCF’s Thursday Practice.

There were great weather conditions for UCF spring practice on Thursday. Here's a look at some of the photographs from there time on the practice fields. First up, a three photograph gallery of the UCF defensive line.

Here are three photographs of Big Kat Bryant:

In the following video, here's what UCF defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo said about UCF defensive tackle Lee Hunter during the media session after practice.

Montalvo also discussed the talent on the defense and his expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.

Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson provided his biggest takeaway from the first scrimmage.

During the defensive part of practice, one of the biggest priorities was the pursuit drill. Here's a photograph of sophomore cornerback Brandon Adams as he sprints across the field with Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams watching.

T-Will Watching Pursuit Drill With Brandon Adams in a Full Sprint Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Here are three more photographs of Adams from the drill in a photograph gallery.

