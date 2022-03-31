Skip to main content

UCF Practice Photographs and Video Reels

A look at Photographs from UCF’s Thursday Practice.

There were great weather conditions for UCF spring practice on Thursday. Here's a look at some of the photographs from there time on the practice fields. First up, a three photograph gallery of the UCF defensive line.

Kenny Martin Defensive Tackles Coach UCF

DT Coach Kenny Martin

DL Heading to Drills

Lee Hunter UCF Defensive Tackle

DT Lee Hunter Finished a Block Destruction Drill

Here are three photographs of Big Kat Bryant:

Big Kat Bryant Defensive End UCF

Preparing for the NFL Draft, Big Kat Bryant Came to UCF's Practice

Big Kat Bryant

Big Kat Watching Practice

Big Kat Bryant

Big Kat Leaving the Practice

In the following video, here's what UCF defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo said about UCF defensive tackle Lee Hunter during the media session after practice.

Montalvo also discussed the talent on the defense and his expectations for the upcoming 2022 season.

Wide receiver Jaylon Robinson provided his biggest takeaway from the first scrimmage.

During the defensive part of practice, one of the biggest priorities was the pursuit drill. Here's a photograph of sophomore cornerback Brandon Adams as he sprints across the field with Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams watching.

UCF Cornerback Brandon Adams + Travis Williams

T-Will Watching Pursuit Drill With Brandon Adams in a Full Sprint

Here are three more photographs of Adams from the drill in a photograph gallery.

Brandon Adams Cornerback UCF

Brandon Adams, First Step of the Pursuit Drill

Brandon Adams Cornerback UCF

Adams Getting Into Stride

Brandon Adams Cornerback UCF

Adams Finishing The Drill

Scroll to Continue

