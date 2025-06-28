REPORT: UCLA Alum Signs NBA Contract with the Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks just signed a defensive wizard.
Former UCLA Bruin Kobe Johnson went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft and ultimately signed with the Hawks on an Exhibit 10 contract.
It was initially reported by ESPN Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony late Thursday night after the second round of the Draft concluded, and later confirmed by UCLA Men’s Basketball.
An Exhibit 10 contract is essentially a training camp deal. In this situation, Johnson would suit up for Atlanta’s Summer League team, as well as compete for a contract in training camp.
It’s essentially a one-year deal with the potential to convert into a two-way contract, where a player can be called up from the NBA G-League at any given moment.
On an Exhibit 10 deal, the player would report to the G League with no ability to get called up to the NBA unless that player signs a two-way.
Johnson isn’t a player who sweeps you off your feet. He’s exactly the type of player who understands the role he’s in.
Primarily a defensive specialist, Johnson also has decent offensive instincts. He can cut to the rim if needed, and he has a smooth jumpshot that could use some work. But when he’s on the floor, he doesn’t look out of place.
He reads plays before they happen and keeps his head up with excellent peripheral vision to know exactly where his man is and where the ball is going.
This has often led to quality fastbreak opportunities — a trait NBA teams are bound to notice.
In his three years at USC and one year with the Bruins, he received numerous defensive accolades.
He was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team twice, and this past season, was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.
If it’s not the Hawks, it’s going to be another team that sees the value in him. The offense will need work, but learning how to play elite defense as a young player is something incredibly rare in the modern age.
Herb Jones was listed as a defensive specialist, and he improved his often-maligned jumpshot so much that he’s a career 36% shooter from deep. Jared Jeffries was terrible on the offensive end, but his intangibles and defense allowed him to stay in the league for over 600 career games.
Johnson will find his way to the NBA hardwood, but it may take a little more time for people to notice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another UCLA alumni story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.