That's the response UCLA fans were hoping for.

The last time we watched the Bruins, they had to overcome a six-point deficit with five minutes remaining against California State Fullerton. They ultimately prevailed, but that was obviously not anticipated. That can't be said on Sunday, as the result was never in question, as the Bruins led wire-to-wire and defeated Delaware, 85-48.

With that in mind, here's an assessment of the individual performances on UCLA.

Trent Perry: A

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard McCaden Adams (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jaylen Petty out due to injury, Perry's responsibilities and impact were magnified. The veteran guard didn't need a high volume of shot attempts to score 15 points. Perry went 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Delaware shifted between man and zone defense throughout the game, and Perry's ability to generate shots for himself and others was on full display.

Nikoka Kusturica: B+

Considering Kusturica scored the Bruins' opening six points of the game, it was somewhat disappointing that the Serbian guard-forward didn't have a monstrous outing.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that hot start, Kusturica shot 2-of-8 the rest of the way. On the other hand, the 17-year-old star impacted the game on both ends of the floor. Having the ability to step up in other areas when his shot isn't falling speaks to Kusturica’s multifaceted skill set.

Brandon Williams: B

In Petty's absence, Williams was elevated to the starting lineup. His stat line wasn't anything groundbreaking, but he was more than serviceable both ends of the court.

Eric Dailey Jr.: B

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward always manages to impact the game in some way. Offensively, Dailey Jr. wasn't at his best, but his involvement on the glass and defense were apparent.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dailey Jr. has proven to be one of the most versatile players on the roster. His physical presence will be important for the Bruins to compete against the elite Big Ten teams.

Xavier Booker: B

Similar to his frontcourt teammate, Booker's impact didn't necessarily reside on the offensive end. That said, Booker recorded three steals, unlocking the Bruins' transition offense.

Filip Jovic: A+

Jovic made his season and UCLA debut on Sunday night. He was impeccable, scoring 17 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the field. Cronin inherited another lethal bench weapon with Jovic infused into the rotation.

Obviously, Jovic won't shoot at this clip for the entire season. Looking at it through a wider lens, the sophomore forward adds another asset for the Bruins.

Joe Philon III: A

Philon III has had an up-and-down experience through his first six games of his freshman campaign. Sunday night was an example of the highs, as he produced eight points, five rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists while shooting 4-of-5 from the field.

Again, Philon III is a bench player capable of changing the game. This is Cronin's most well-rounded team he's had since he took over as head coach eight years ago.