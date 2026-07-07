Yankees vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The New York Yankees got back on track last night against the Tampa Bay Rays behind a gem from Cam Schlittler. They now play the second of their four-game set tonight on TBS.

The Rays are suddenly on a three-game losing streak after winning nine in a row, while the Yankees are looking for their first consecutive wins since June 23 and 24 in Detroit.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Rays on Tuesday, July 7.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees +1.5 (-207)

Rays -1.5 (+169)

Moneyline

Yankees +101

Rays -122

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -122)

Yankees vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Will Warren (7-3, 3.73 ERA)

Rays: Ian Seymour (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Will Warren is coming off a strong start in Detroit, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings. He had allowed 11 runs (7 earned) in 11.1 innings across his previous two starts.

Ian Seymour has been up and down from the minors this season, but he’s put together some solid starts for Tampa Bay. The southpaw threw six innings of one-run ball in Kansas City last week.

Yankees vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): YES, RAYS, TBS

Yankees record: 50-40

Rays record: 52-36

Yankees vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Anthony Volpe UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-148)

It’s safe to say that Anthony Volpe hasn’t lived up to expectations. He’s been especially bad recently, going 4 for 31 with two runs scored in his last 10 games.

I’ll fade Volpe as his batting average has dropped 36 points in the last few weeks during that span.

Yankees vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I took the Rays on Monday night, and I’m doubling down on Tampa Bay tonight.

Warren doesn’t scare me off from taking Tampa Bay, and we will hopefully see more of the same from Seymour after his strong start last time out.

The Rays are still an impressive 31-13 at home and swept the Yankees in Tampa Bay earlier this season.

Pick: Rays -122

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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