Report: Top Remaining Transfer WR Lists UCLA in Top 3
Former Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Cortez Braham was granted a seventh season of eligibility after winning a lawsuit against the NCAA and is reportedly closing in on his decision with UCLA being in his top three.
Pete Nakos, transfer portal reporter for On3, revealed that Braham's representatives informed him that the wide receiver is closing in on his decision soon. 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the other two teams in the mix for Braham are Virginia and Memphis.
Nakos further reported that Bruins' wide receivers coach Burl Toler III has been in constant contact with Braham and that the transfer talent has a call with UCLA's staff Monday night. Braham's decision could come as early as Tuesday.
UCLA's potential acquisition of the former Wolf Pack pass-catcher comes amidst potentially losing Appalachian State transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson to the same transfer denial Braham went through.
Robinson, however, also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to gain an extra year of eligibility. UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster couldn't give any updates on Robinson's situation, but noted that the team would welcome him with open arms if the suit rules in his favor.
Foster's Updates on Robinson
Media asked Foster if he had any updates on the situation and how a successful lawsuit would affect UCLA's roster, which is already at the maximum 105 players allowed from the House v. NCAA settlement.
Would a player have to be removed from the roster if Robinson came back? Foster responded, "No. Because he was coming before the ruling. So, yes, he would be grandfathered in."
On if he had any updates on the lawsuit or if there was anything the second-year head coach could say about it, Foster responded, "No, not much I could say. We're just waiting on the hearing, I guess." Would Foster and the Bruins welcome him? "Yes, most definitely, yes," Foster said.
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA, and being denied to play could result in him missing out on this lump sum of money.
Braham being granted a preliminary injunction just a week ago may be a good sign for Robinson in his efforts to play out his final year of eligibility.
