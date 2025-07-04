Report: UCLA Re-Offers 2027 No. 1 Prospect in Nevada
While still in the process of putting together one of UCLA's best recruiting classes in recent memory, DeShaun Foster is looking ahead a couple years and delving into the class of 2027's top recruits, starting with Nevada's No. 1 prospect, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp.
247Sports Recruiting Expert Brandon Huffman reported on UCLA's re-offer to Stepp following a display at the UA Next Future 50 in Florida. He now has upwards of 30 different offers from the nation's best programs.
"UCLA re-offered me and that was cool," Stepp told Huffman. "Coach Stacey Ford had offered me before but then he left for Oklahoma. So coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) called me and let me know that I still have a UCLA offer and he wants me as a cornerback."
Stepp's other notable offers include ones from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Oregon and USC along with UCLA, all schools he plans to take visits to this upcoming season. He told Huffman that he is still far from making a decision and his commitmen will likely come "this time next year."
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated the 6-foot-3.5, 175-pound corner, who is the sixth-ranked prospect at his positions in the nation and 27th overall. Here's what he had to say about him:
"Stepp is a long, athletic cover corner who could eventually grow in to a safety. He’s pushing 6-foot-4 with an athletic 175 pound frame. He’ll be a rare four-year starter at Gorman and has been an impact player since his freshman year. Injuries cut short his freshman season but he impressed at the Gaels Pro Day last off-season and then had a strong sophomore season. He has a rare combination of size, length and athleticism. He flashes good ball skills, is comfortable changing direction and is fluid as an athlete. He’s a willing tackler and should add even more physicality to his game as he gains some size and strength to his frame. He has a lot of upside and projects as a high Power 4 prospect with an easy NFL ceiling if he maximizes his potential."
June was a month to remember for DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins as they landed 15 of their 21 total commitments for the class of 2026.
Foster built up one of the Bruins' best recruiting classes in over a decade and it's all because of the culture and relationships he is building with every recruit that he comes into contact with.
