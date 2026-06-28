UCLA Footballs Top 10 Players Ratings Revealed
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UCLA football is heading into next year as one of the up-and-coming teams in the Big Ten.
Bob Chesney came to Westwood after leading James Madison to a Sun Belt championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. While the Dukes would lose big to Oregon in their opening matchup, the game showed how impressive Bob Chesney is as a coach.
When Chesney took over as the new head coach, he was tasked with rebuilding the roster, which he has done through the transfer portal, as well as retaining key players.
The new college football video game has released its rating for each team, and below are the ten players on the Bruins roster with the highest overall ratings.
Wayne Knight - 90 Overall
Wayne Knight was one of the more underrated players last year during the 2026 college football season. Last year, with the Dukes’ Knight was seventh in the nation in rushing yards with 1,373 on 207 carries and nine touchdowns. Knight is ranked as one of the top backs next year, and a 90 overall is definitely warranted.
Tao Johnson - 88 Overall
Johnson came to Westwood as one of the top safeties in the transfer portal, ranked seventh by Rivals. Coming over from Utah, Johnson is great in pass coverage with two interceptions and four pass deflections.
Nico Iamaleava - 87 Overall
Iamaleava had a year to forget for the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee, with less than 2,000 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. While that could have caused him to drop in the ratings, he is projected to have a much better season with Bob Chesney and a much better roster around him.
DJ Barksdale - 84 Overall
Barksdale followed Chesney from James Madison and will be considered one of the better players on the roster. At the nickel corner position, with 22 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.
Sahir West - 84 Overall
West is another player who followed Bob Chesney and was a key piece to their playoff run. Last year, West had a team-high seven sacks and a forced fumble and will be a key player along the Bruins' improved defensive line.
Landon Ellis - 83 Overall
Ellis was the Dukes’ top receiver last year, leading the team with 624 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Ellis will be the top receiver for the Bruins next year, trying to rebuild the weapons on the outside.
Mikey Matthews - 83 Overall
Matthews was another player whom Bob Chesney was able to retain from last year's squad. Matthews was second in receiving with 348 yards and two touchdowns and will be a good number two receiver next to Ellis.
Rodrick Pleasant - 83 Overall
After spending his first two seasons at Oregon, Pleasant broke out with the Bruins last year with 22 tackles and seven pass deflections.
Carter Sweazie - 82 Overall
Sweazie is a very reliable interior offensive lineman, as he was a key player along the line for the Dukes' last year. Sweazie will be a key player along the Bruins' offensive line at the right guard spot.
Mateen Bhaghani - 82 Overall
Bhaghani was one of the top kickers in college football, going 80% on field goals and 100% on extra-point attempts.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.