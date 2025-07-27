UCLA Legend Russell Westbrook's Market Stalled By This Player
Former NBA MVP and UCLA alumnus Russell Westbrook has been one of the few notable casualties of the new CBA this offseason, struggling to find a new home as a free agent.
New intel, however, revealed what may be holding up Westbrook's market, coming from NBA insider Jake Fischer. In a livestream, Fischer revealed that veteran point guard Ben Simmons is holding up the UCLA legend from finding a home anywhere.
"I think Westbrook is another player who's being held up by Ben Simmons," Fischer said. "You know, he's had interest from Sacramento [Kings]. He had interest from New York [Knicks] at one point in time, but I do think that Simmons is younger and theoretically has more upside left on the table. Russ is a big personality. I think he is in the holding pattern just like Malcolm Brogdon behind Ben Simmons here."
Where Could Russ Go?
Westbrook was closely linked to the Sacramento Kings before they signed Dennis Schroder and the New York Knicks until they went after Jordan Clarkson. Two teams remain as the only logical fits for the former Bruin -- the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.
The Pistons need to replace Schroder, who was a solid veteran point guard off the bench behind Cade Cunningham. Westbrook fits with their identity quite well. The Heat, on the other hand, is also a reported possible landing spot, needing someone to pair with Davion Mitchell in the second unit backcourt.
Whatever Westbrook was looking for when he opted out of the Denver Nuggets is surely gone now.
In hindsight, maybe the former Bruin would have opted into his contract with the Nuggets and tried to facilitate a trade if the franchise didn't want to keep him. Now, it's looking like he'll have to settle for a minimum contract, which is far from the type of contract you'd expect he'd get after the season he had.
The 17-year veteran was an integral part of Denver's second unit over the course of the season. Westbrook was often the source of an otherwise absent energy off the bench and in the non-Nikola Jokic minutes.
Westbrook's UCLA History
Westbrook spent two season with UCLA, playing in 75 games and averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game over his Bruins career.
In the 2007-08 season, he started 34 games and earned Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named to the All-Pac-10 Conference's third team.
The Bruins advanced to the Finals Four in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, inevitably losing to Memphis. Westbrook helped UCLA win the Pac-10 tournament and regular season titles while averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Westbrook was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2008 NBA Draft less than a week before the franchise moved to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder.
He is arguably the franchise's most iconic player in history and will undoubtedly be a first-ballot hall of famer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another story on a UCLA legend like Westbrook.
Please let us know your thoughts on Westbrook when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.