Taking Look at UCLA's Most Intense Position Battle

When taking a look at UCLA’s team this offseason, it is clear there is one position battle that could define the Bruins next season.

The battle in question is the power forward position. Right now, UCLA has multiple players who could potentially start there. The list includes Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, Joe Philon, and returning forward Brandon Williams. There is a convincing argument for each player.

The Case for Filip Jovic

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The first player — and the one who will most likely win the position — is Jovic. Last season with Auburn, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field. Even though those are not flashy numbers, they prove that Jovic can be highly effective in the paint.

Jovic also brings extensive experience. He became a starter for Auburn late in the season and was integral during the Tigers’ NIT Championship run. The case for Jovic starting has almost already written itself, but until practices begin, there is no certainty regarding who UCLA’s starting power forward will be.

The Case for Joe Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next player in line could very well be Philon . UCLA landed Philon as a 4-star recruit, and during his time at Montverde Academy, he proved to be an excellent frontcourt option with a ton of versatility, handling guard responsibilities as well.

What sticks out most about Philon is his elite defense. Not only was he great at disrupting passing lanes, but he was also an elite rim protector. UCLA desperately wants more defense, and Philon could absolutely provide that. The only concern is the inevitable adjustment period from high school basketball to college basketball.

The Case for Sergej Macura

Mississippi Rebels guard Travis Perry (11) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) in a NCAA men’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Macura is another player who brings a lot to the table. In fact, he probably has the most experience out of UCLA’s recent additions. Not only is he the oldest incoming transfer, but his skill set suggests he could thrive at the position. Last season with Mississippi State, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

His 4.8 rebounds per game would have ranked third on UCLA last season. The only real concern with Macura is his offensive ceiling, something the other players on this list may not have to worry about as much. Either way, Macura should still become an important part of UCLA’s rotation next season.

The Case for Brandon Williams

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) scores against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The most unlikely option to become UCLA’s starting power forward next season is Williams. This is not a slight toward Williams at all, but the common theme throughout UCLA’s offseason was the need for more frontcourt help, which may have stemmed from Williams not fully standing out last season.

The strongest argument for Williams becoming UCLA’s starting power forward is his experience in Cronin’s system. As we have already seen, it can be very difficult for players to adjust to Cronin’s schemes on both offense and defense. Because of that, Williams could have a real edge over the others early in the season.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this could become one of the tightest position battles of UCLA’s offseason. Not only does every player bring major strengths, but they also come with legitimate concerns. Because of that, it may take a while before there is any true clarity surrounding the position.