Taking Look at UCLA's Most Intense Position Battle
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When taking a look at UCLA’s team this offseason, it is clear there is one position battle that could define the Bruins next season.
The battle in question is the power forward position. Right now, UCLA has multiple players who could potentially start there. The list includes Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, Joe Philon, and returning forward Brandon Williams. There is a convincing argument for each player.
The Case for Filip Jovic
The first player — and the one who will most likely win the position — is Jovic. Last season with Auburn, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field. Even though those are not flashy numbers, they prove that Jovic can be highly effective in the paint.
Jovic also brings extensive experience. He became a starter for Auburn late in the season and was integral during the Tigers’ NIT Championship run. The case for Jovic starting has almost already written itself, but until practices begin, there is no certainty regarding who UCLA’s starting power forward will be.
The Case for Joe Philon
The next player in line could very well be Philon. UCLA landed Philon as a 4-star recruit, and during his time at Montverde Academy, he proved to be an excellent frontcourt option with a ton of versatility, handling guard responsibilities as well.
What sticks out most about Philon is his elite defense. Not only was he great at disrupting passing lanes, but he was also an elite rim protector. UCLA desperately wants more defense, and Philon could absolutely provide that. The only concern is the inevitable adjustment period from high school basketball to college basketball.
The Case for Sergej Macura
Macura is another player who brings a lot to the table. In fact, he probably has the most experience out of UCLA’s recent additions. Not only is he the oldest incoming transfer, but his skill set suggests he could thrive at the position. Last season with Mississippi State, he averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.
His 4.8 rebounds per game would have ranked third on UCLA last season. The only real concern with Macura is his offensive ceiling, something the other players on this list may not have to worry about as much. Either way, Macura should still become an important part of UCLA’s rotation next season.
The Case for Brandon Williams
The most unlikely option to become UCLA’s starting power forward next season is Williams. This is not a slight toward Williams at all, but the common theme throughout UCLA’s offseason was the need for more frontcourt help, which may have stemmed from Williams not fully standing out last season.
The strongest argument for Williams becoming UCLA’s starting power forward is his experience in Cronin’s system. As we have already seen, it can be very difficult for players to adjust to Cronin’s schemes on both offense and defense. Because of that, Williams could have a real edge over the others early in the season.
The bottom line is that this could become one of the tightest position battles of UCLA’s offseason. Not only does every player bring major strengths, but they also come with legitimate concerns. Because of that, it may take a while before there is any true clarity surrounding the position.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.