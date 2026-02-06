Why UCLA's Freeny Should Be Playing More Minutes

There have been many question marks surrounding Eric Freeny's playing time, especially with Skyy Clark still dealing with an injury.

Eric Freeny has struggled to find the court, even with a mounting minute imbalance. Both Donovan Dent and Trent Perry have been forced to play 35-plus minutes per game since Clark went down with an injury. While this has worked for UCLA, could it have been done while giving Freeny more time?

Freeny Needs Minutes

Oregon guard Jamari Phillips presses past UCLA guard Eric Freeny en route to the basket as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6'4 freshman has really struggled to find the court this season. While expected given he is a freshman after all. Still, with UCLA very thin at the guard position it is a shocker that Cronin has not slotted him in for extended minutes.

In the season, Freeny is averaging 9.9 minutes per game. Since Clark went down, he is averaging 11.8 minutes. While he has seen an uptick, it has not been enough to give the Bruins a notable amount of rest. Freeny was absent against Indiana , a game where both UCLA guards would play 40-plus minutes.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It made sense why he didn't see minutes against Indiana. A game of that caliber requires experience, that Freeny does not have. If Clark remains out there is good chance Freeny could see himself with consistent minutes, especially with his limited showing at the end of Rutgers.

What Went Wrong?

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) passes the ball as West Georgia Wolves forward Xavier Shegog (3) defends during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin thought for a minute that Freeny could be a reliable option for the Bruins. Against Wisconsin, Penn State, and Ohio State, Freeny would earn 20-plus minutes in each. Similar to what Trent Perry was playing prior to Clark coming out with an injury.

During that time he averaged 2.6 points while shooting 28.9% from the field, along with 2.6 rebounds. With that much playing time it was a shame to see him produce so little. There is no doubt that this stretch of games played a role in Freeny's low minutes.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and guard Eric Freeny (8) defend Cal Poly Mustangs forward Troy Plumtree (13) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, against Rutgers he scored six point in 13 minutes on 100% three point shooting. A step in the right direction for sure. During this game we saw how dynamic Freeny could be. Which could seriously become a factor in March if developed correctly.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freeny obviously has a lot to work on before he becomes a consistent six-man. But with Clark most likley missing a few more games, it would not be a bad idea to give Freeny more reps. UCLA has no shot of making a deep run if its guards continue to play excessive minutes.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .