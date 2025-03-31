Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten Win Predictions Pt. 4
It's prediction season for Big Ten football, and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli made his picks on how well each team in the conference will perform in 2025.
"Expectations often define success," Fornelli wrote. "A team could go 10-2 during the regular season and make the College Football Playoff, and leave fans underwhelmed because it was picked to win a conference or national title. Meanwhile, a team projected to win four games can create a positive buzz around the program with a. 7-6 campaign that includes a bowl win."
Thus let's answer questions about whether these Big Ten teams are able to meet or exceed expectations. Fornelli claims UCLA will win more than four games in 2024. Let's see how its conference foes stack up.
Will Michigan State win more than five games?
"A lot depends on the development of Aidan Chiles," Fornelli wrote. "If he taps into his potential in his second season as a starter, the Spartans could be 2025's version of Indiana. If he doesn't, it could be another rough season. Either way, there are too many tough road games on the schedule for me to assume Sparty takes a significant jump"
Fornelli is right and I have to agree with him. There's too much unknown with the Spartans to say they'll be better, and considering they have a tough schedule where they might not be undefeated in non-conference play, it makes me believe it will be another tough year in East Lansing.
Will Maryland win more than four games?
"I don't believe the Terps were good last year, nor do I think they were as bad as their final record suggested," Fornelli wrote. "The schedule is much easier this season, as they won't see Ohio State, Penn State or Oregon. They also have a very soft non-conference slate. This team should get back to a bowl."
Maryland should be undefeated in their non-conference schedule, which should give them three wins, and considering they play Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Michigan State, two more wins shouldn't be hard to come by.
Fornelli says Maryland will go bowling and I agree. Never put Mike Locksley in a corner, that is where he is most dangerous.
UCLA plays both Michigan State and Maryland. Desperate teams do desperate things, so the Bruins need to be on their toes when they play these two. There are some dangerous teams in the Big Ten entering 2025.
