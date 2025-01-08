Five Bruins Recognized for Academic and Athletic Excellence
The UCLA football program celebrated on Tuesday as five of its standout student-athletes were named to the 2024 Academic All-District® Football teams by College Sports Communicators (CSC). Representing the Bruins were Chase Barry, Leo Kemp, Jack Pedersen, Carson Schwesinger and Sam Yoon, each recognized for their outstanding performance both on the gridiron and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-District® program honors the top student-athletes nationwide, emphasizing a balance of athletic success and academic dedication. To qualify, honorees must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and play in at least 90% of their team’s games or start in 66% of them.
In his debut season, Leo Kemp showcased his versatility on special teams and as a reserve offensive player. The freshman appeared in 11 games and contributed as a kick returner, fielding two kickoffs for a combined 17 yards.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Jack Pedersen emerged as a reliable offensive contributor in 2024, catching 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Notable performances included a 20-yard reception at LSU and a career-best game at Washington, where he recorded three catches for 37 yards. Pedersen’s achievements earned him a spot on the Big Ten Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Junior Chase Barry, the team’s holder on field-goal and extra-point attempts, demonstrated precision throughout the season. With Barry as the holder, kicker Mateen Bhaghani converted 83.3% of field-goal attempts and was flawless on point-after tries. Barry also showed versatility, punting twice during the season opener against Hawai’i, including a booming 62-yard punt. Off the field, Barry was also named to the Big Ten Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger had a standout season, cementing his place among the nation’s elite defenders. He recorded 136 total tackles, four sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. His stellar play earned him first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and finalist status for the prestigious Butkus Award. Schwesinger earned a spot on the Big Ten Fall Academic Honor Roll as well.
Sophomore Sam Yoon made an immediate impact after taking over as the Bruins’ starting center in the fifth game of the season. Under his leadership, the team’s offensive output surged by over 100 yards per game. Yoon played a pivotal role in UCLA’s first Big Ten win against Rutgers, where the Bruins amassed 478 yards of total offense.
This recognition underscores UCLA’s commitment to fostering excellence both athletically and academically, as these five players set a standard for their teammates and peers.
