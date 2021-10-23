Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8
With UCLA football's game against No. 10 Oregon coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.
UCLA Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for Upcoming Oregon Matchup
Week 8 AP Poll: UCLA Gets Votes Again, Still Outside of Top 25
SI Pac-12 Week 8 Power Rankings: UCLA and Oregon Set to Battle for Top Spot
UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Oregon
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8
UCLA Prepares for ESPN's College GameDay, Surprise Guest Predictor Coming to Campus
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds
Premier Pac-12 Showdown Between UCLA Football, Oregon Under National Spotlight
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Scouting Report
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Storylines to Watch
Bill Walton Chosen as ESPN College GameDay Guest Predictor at UCLA for Week 8 Action
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8 Predictions
Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 8
Interviews, Videos, Transcripts
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Washington Takeaways, UCLA Injury Updates (10/18)
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Greg Dulcich on Washington Win, College GameDay (10/18)
WATCH: Odua Isibor, Obi Eboh on UCLA's Defensive Improvements, Creating Pressure (10/19)
WATCH: Chip Kelly on ESPN College GameDay, How Common Opponents Help UCLA (10/20)
WATCH: Logan Loya, Ale Kaho Preview Oregon Game, Hype Around UCLA (10/20)
WATCH: Desmond Howard on UCLA-Oregon, Heisman Fraternity (10/22)
WATCH: Rece Davis Talks UCLA-Oregon, Bill Walton Appearing on College GameDay (10/22)
WATCH: David Pollack on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Facing Oregon (10/22)
Practice Updates
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 18
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 20
A Look Back
Late Touchdown, Interception Help UCLA Football Best Washington in Seattle
UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins Clutch Road Win
UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Postgame Takeaways
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 7 vs. Washington
Today in History: UCLA Football, Bolu Olorunfunmi Leap to Home Victory Over Oregon
