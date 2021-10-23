Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8

With UCLA football's game against No. 10 Oregon coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

UCLA Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for Upcoming Oregon Matchup

Week 8 AP Poll: UCLA Gets Votes Again, Still Outside of Top 25

SI Pac-12 Week 8 Power Rankings: UCLA and Oregon Set to Battle for Top Spot

UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 8 vs. Oregon

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8



UCLA Prepares for ESPN's College GameDay, Surprise Guest Predictor Coming to Campus

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Premier Pac-12 Showdown Between UCLA Football, Oregon Under National Spotlight

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Storylines to Watch

Bill Walton Chosen as ESPN College GameDay Guest Predictor at UCLA for Week 8 Action

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 8

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Washington Takeaways, UCLA Injury Updates (10/18)

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Greg Dulcich on Washington Win, College GameDay (10/18)

WATCH: Odua Isibor, Obi Eboh on UCLA's Defensive Improvements, Creating Pressure (10/19)

WATCH: Chip Kelly on ESPN College GameDay, How Common Opponents Help UCLA (10/20)

WATCH: Logan Loya, Ale Kaho Preview Oregon Game, Hype Around UCLA (10/20)

WATCH: Desmond Howard on UCLA-Oregon, Heisman Fraternity (10/22)

WATCH: Rece Davis Talks UCLA-Oregon, Bill Walton Appearing on College GameDay (10/22)

WATCH: David Pollack on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Facing Oregon (10/22)

UCLA Football Practice Report: October 18

UCLA Football Practice Report: October 20

A Look Back

Late Touchdown, Interception Help UCLA Football Best Washington in Seattle

UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins Clutch Road Win

UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 7 vs. Washington

Today in History: UCLA Football, Bolu Olorunfunmi Leap to Home Victory Over Oregon

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated