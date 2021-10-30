Skip to main content
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Utah Week 9
    Publish date:

    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Utah Week 9

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Utes, all week long.
    Author:

    With UCLA football's game against Utah coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Earns Point, Pac-12 Representation Sparse

    SI Pac-12 Week 9 Power Rankings: UCLA Falls Back To Middle of the Pack

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. Utah

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Faces New Road Environment in Pivotal Game Against Utah

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. Utah Week 9 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 9

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Miscues Against Oregon, Quarterback Availability (10/25)

    WATCH: Bo Calvert on How UCLA's Defense Can Improve, Connections to Utah's Roster (10/25)

    Players (10/26)

    Chip (10/27)

    Players (10/27)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 25

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 27

    A Look Back

    Comeback Falls Short, UCLA Football Crumbles Against Oregon

    UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Blown Lead, Failed Comeback

    UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Updates Following Loss to Oregon

    UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 8 vs. Oregon

