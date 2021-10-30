Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Utah Week 9

With UCLA football's game against Utah coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Earns Point, Pac-12 Representation Sparse

SI Pac-12 Week 9 Power Rankings: UCLA Falls Back To Middle of the Pack

UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 9 vs. Utah

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

UCLA Football Faces New Road Environment in Pivotal Game Against Utah

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Scouting Report

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Storylines to Watch

UCLA vs. Utah Week 9 Predictions

Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 9

Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Miscues Against Oregon, Quarterback Availability (10/25)

WATCH: Bo Calvert on How UCLA's Defense Can Improve, Connections to Utah's Roster (10/25)

Players (10/26)

Chip (10/27)

Players (10/27)

UCLA Football Practice Report: October 25

UCLA Football Practice Report: October 27

A Look Back

Comeback Falls Short, UCLA Football Crumbles Against Oregon

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Blown Lead, Failed Comeback

UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Updates Following Loss to Oregon

UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Postgame Takeaways

All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 8 vs. Oregon

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated