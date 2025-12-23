Key Bruins Who Must Step Up vs UC Riverside

Here are three Bruins that need to have a good game against, and why.

The Bruins are looking to win three straight since falling to Gonzaga on Dec. 13, due to some very notable performances from Bruins players. Now it is time to look at three players who have struggled and have a good chance to redeem themselves against UC Riverside.

Eric Dailey Jr

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr, entering this season, had very high expectations. He has met those same expectations in a few games this season, but that has been severely outweighed by his performances as of late. In the last three games, he has combined for just 20 points.

UC Riverside is not a team that should give Eric Dailey Jr trouble; rather, they serve as a team where Dailey can get some of his moxie back. He is a hard worker, but it is time to see some results.

Xavier Booker

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) beats Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The cracks from the Gonzaga game are starting to show. Cronin will not play Xavier Booker if he proves to be a liability; this was shown against Cal Poly, where he would only play Booker for three minutes due to matchup concerns.

Booker can be a great scorer for the Bruins; however, that is not what UCLA needs this season. Their roster is loaded with scoring talent; they just need a guy who can consistently get boards and play good defense, and Booker does not fit in that role.

Brandon Williams

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) reach for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams has been Mick Cronin's go-to this season, as he has proven to be one of the most reliable Bruins defense-wise. While he still has ways to go until he is a cornerstone of the team, he has proven to be a very strong player as of late.

There is even an argument to be had that he should see himself in the starting lineup due to Booker's inconsistencies. His physicality separates him from the rest of the Bruins and has been very imposing in the pain. Without Williams, the Bruins' defense will just get worse over time.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pepperdine Waves guard Styles Phipps (0) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If Williams can have a good game, the Bruins' roster could see massive lineup shakeups with Williams finding himself as a starter. This might be a necessary shakeup, given the Bruins' defensive struggles.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin argues with officials and was given a technical foul during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Level of competition is not a factor in this one, meaning these Bruins have no excuse for a poor performance. It is very important that they do, as any momentum from this game will be crucial in the bruins tough conference stretch.

