UCLA Basketball: Shooting Guard Transfer Officially Joins Bruins
Last year was disappointing for UCLA Men's Basketball. Finishing with a 16-17 win-loss record, ending head coach Mick Cronin's streak at 12 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.
In 2024, the Bruins are looking to come back stronger than ever while making their first appearance in the Big Ten. And they'll be getting massive help with transfer guard Dominick Harris, an offensive standout in 2023.
According to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online, Harris has officially been cleared academically to play for the Bruins this season. After graduating from Loyola Marymount University, Harris was accepted into the UCLA graduate program on Monday.
Harris originally announced on social media that he was transferring to UCLA on April, 27, 2024.
Harris began his college career with Gonzaga in 2020 and stayed for three years. He didn't see much playing time with the Bulldogs, only averaging 2.5 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. In his sophomore year, he only played about 58 minutes across 13 games. This eventually led to Harris transferring to LMU for the 2023 season.
This turned out to be a good decision because Harris had a breakout season with the Lions. He started 13 of 24 games, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist per game in his junior year. He was eventually recognized as the third-best three-point shooter in the country, making 44.8 percent of his shots from behind the perimeter.
Throughout the season, Harris recorded seven 20-plus-point games, including a career-high 31 points scored against Central Arkansas.
The 6-foot-3 guard is also an excellent defender. Former LMU assistant coach Greg Youncofski described him as "the best on-ball defender the Lions had last season."
Despite Harris' excellent performance, the LMU Lions finished with a 12-19 record. He now finds himself with UCLA, where he'll have two more years of college eligibility.
Harris brings necessary depth to the Bruins, especially since they were ranked 227th in the nation in three-point percentage, only shooting 33.2 percent from the three-point line. He also provides a combination of toughness, drive, and experience that will make him an excellent leader for the team.
Harris will be joining multiple high-profile transfers at UCLA, including guard Kobe Johnson from USC, forward Tyler Bilodeau from Oregon State, forward Eric Dailey from Oklahoma State, forward William Kyle from South Dakota State, and guard Skye Clark from Louisville.
More UCLA Basketball: 76ers' Adem Bona's NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed