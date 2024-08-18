UCLA Basketball: 76ers' Adem Bona's NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Set to launch on Sept. 26, NBA 2K25 is about to take up all the free time for basketball-loving gamers around the world. With it, comes the highly-anticipated ratings of all the players, including the rookies.
This year, the rookies haven't stood out too much compared to established veterans who have made their presence known. Still, it's interesting to see how the new players stack up compared to each other.
Power forward Adem Bona, who was selected 41st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has officially been given an overall rating of 69. This is the second-lowest overall score among rookies. That being said, he shares the score with 11 other players beginning their NBA journey.
It's also a higher score than 17 other rookies who all scored at 68. That list includes Bronny James from USC, who is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers with his father, LeBron James, this season.
Of the 58 rookies, 29 players were ranked 70 or higher. The two highest-rated NBA freshmen are Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks and Alexandre Sarr of the Washington Wizards, the two top overall picks in this year's NBA Draft.
Both Risacher and Sarr also have professional experience in European leagues as opposed to the NCAA. In fact, it seems that a rookie's ranking is based on the number they were drafted at instead of any actual assessment of skill. If they had, it would have worked in Bona's favor.
While he never really stood out offensively, Bona became one of the most talented defensive players in NCAA during his time at UCLA. In two seasons with the Bruins, Bona averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 total rebounds, one assist, 0.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game.
During his time in the 2024 NBA Summer League, Bona averaged 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 rebounds across eight starts. His best game came in a narrow 92-90 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves where he almost recorded a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Despite playing at least 21 minutes in seven of his eight games, Bona never attempted more than six shots. Unfortunately, ratings in the NBA 2K series mainly reflect offensive success over defensive prowess. If it had, there's no doubt that Bona's overall rating would be even higher.
Still, this doesn't mean anything for Bona's future in the NBA. If he maintains his defensive acumen, there's no doubt that he'll be around for a while.
