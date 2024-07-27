UCLA Football: Jay Toia Unpacks Decision to Stay With Bruins
In the spring, UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia entered the transfer portal. The news was disappointing for the Bruins, who already had lost multiple pieces that made their defense a top-10 unit in 2023.
Thankfully for the Bruins, Toia announced he was returning to the Bruins within the same week he entered the transfer portal, a decision he credits to head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
“It didn’t take long until I found out that I was coming back to UCLA, and that was the best place for me," Toia said at Big Ten Media Day. "My returning factor was Coach Foster, Coach Malloe, everything that they’re doing, the culture that Coach Foster is trying to instill in us, which is discipline, respect, and enthusiasm. That’s ultimately why I came back.”
"UCLA means the world to me," Toia added. "All of my teammates here, I didn't want to leave them. I wanted to be with my brothers that I've been with the last three years."
Toia will be a key returning presence for UCLA's defense, which lost defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn as well as defensive players Kamari Ramsey, John Humphrey, Laiatu Latu, Darius Muasau, Gabriel Murphy, and Grayson Murphy. In his junior season, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman put up 28 total tackles and one sack.
Toia's return is also a vote of confidence in Foster, who had never been a head coach or coordinator before UCLA hired him to be their next head coach in February. Despite his lack of experience, UCLA has retained the majority of its players, including Toia.
UCLA begins the 2024 season in Hawaii on August 31.
