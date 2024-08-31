UCLA Football: Offensive Line Critical For Potential Success in 2024
Can UCLA football's offensive line protect the quarterback this season?
During the 2023 campaign, the offensive line finished No. 113 in the FBS in sacks allowed per game and gave up a total of 42 sacks throughout the season. The line did contribute to one of the best-rushing games in the country — UCLA finished No. 16 in rushing yards per game last year — but were far from that effective in the passing game.
“Last year’s in the past,” right tackle Garrett DiGiorio said earlier this week.
DiGiorgio is one of three returning starters from a season ago, Josh Carlin, who switched to center for the upcoming season, and Spencer Holstege have also come back as starters. The upperclassmen trio started all 13 games last season, providing continuity along the line. Both Holstege and DiGiorgio provide multiple seasons' worth of starting experience.
Holstege, DiGiorgio, and Carlin are joined by transfers Reuben Unije and Alani Makihele. Left tackle Unije enrolled at UCLA in June after starting 11 games for Houston in 2023. He is joined by right guard Makihele, who started 11 games for UNLV last season.
Heading into their season opener, head coach DeShaun Foster has been pleased with how the group has looked together through camp.
"They've come together really well," Foster said of the offensive line. "They're probably about eight-deep and building good camaraderie, being able to trust each other. I think that the O-line did a great job this fall ... I'm looking forward to the guys getting out there, playing hard. I want to see them play hard, play with enthusiasm, respect the game, and play with discipline."
Protecting the quarterback is especially important for the Bruins to keep Ethan Garbers upright after he missed time a season ago due to injury. The Bruins were often at their best with Garbers in at quarterback, going 4-2 with him as their starter.
“Our main focus is to not let anybody touch Ethan this year," DiGiorgio told reporters Monday. "We want to protect Ethan. That’s our No. 1 goal.”
Keeping Garbers healthy is also a main priority for the quarterback himself, who was complimentary of what he's seen from his blockers, as well as their offensive line coach.
"Garrett's been awesome," Garbers said Wednesday. "He's really improved. That's a lot of credit to Coach Castillo, he does a phenomenal job with those guys. Garrett has been putting in the work, doing his time. It's really paying off, people are gonna see this year for sure."
The hiring of Juan Castillo as the Bruins' offensive line coach could prove to be one of the team's most underrated moves. Castillo brings a plethora of coaching experience at both the college and NFL level to the Bruins, with his time as the offensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Buffalo Bills among the highlights of his 40-plus year coaching career.
Castillo and the re-vamped offensive line will face their first test on Saturday when they go up against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors recorded five sacks in their 35-14 win over Delaware State last weekend, with five different players each notching a sack.