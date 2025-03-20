Checking in on Four-Star 2026 UCLA Target
Mater Dei EDGE/linebacker Shaun Scott is currently one of the most highly touted prospects in the state of California. Scott, a four-star recruit, is the No. 29 EDGE in the entire country per 247Sports.
Scott is incredibly well-built at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, and he still has room to grow. He's a very natural athlete who is versatile enough to play that hybrid outside linebacker and edge rusher position. Whether it's rushing the pass, setting the edge in the run or dropping back into pass coverage, Scott can do it at a high level.
Scott currently attends Mater Dei, which is one of the most elite high school football programs in the country. Regularly playing on national television against other elite competition, the Mater Dei players are battle-tested and coached to the highest degree.
Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has to love what Scott can offer the Bruins. The high motor, the tremendous versatility and the solid high school training give Scott a sky-high ceiling. The UCLA coaching staff could have a field day with this kind of talent.
Keeping this kind of talent home would be a massive win for the UCLA program. Scott is a highly touted prospect with plenty of suitors across the country, but the comfort of playing close to home could be a massive draw. Selling that, along with the culture head coach DeShaun Foster has ushered in should be a priority for the staff as they continue this process and build out the 2026 class.
UCLA will get its shot at selling itself, as it will undoubtedly have him in for an official visit sooner rather than later. That visit will be imperative and could truly change the trajectory of this entire cycle. Getting a game-changing defender that can bolster the room right away can take a class from good to great in a hurry.
As UCLA continues to be in the running for these elite prospects late in their process, it only boosts the credibility of the staff on the recruiting trail and keeps their name at the forefront for more blue-chip recruits. Word of mouth is huge among prospects, and these kinds of things can go a long way.
