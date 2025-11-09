Social Media Explodes After UCLA’s Clash With Nebraska
UCLA was hoping to bounce back after its blowout loss to Indiana on Oct.25th. The Bruins now must go undefeated with a grueling schedule ahead if they want to make a bowl game this season.
With the Dylan Raiola-less Cornhuskers in town, the Bruins still couldn't get the job done. UCLA falls to 3-6, after being thrashed by a TJ Lateef offense 28-21.
Social Media Reacts to the First Quarter
Nebraska capitalized quickly after a UCLA punt to open the game, marching down the field with ease. The Bruins’ defense was gashed on the ensuing drive, giving the Cornhuskers an early 7–0 lead.
Nico Iamaleava put the Bruins on his back early, rushing for 30 yards on four carries on the following drive. Iamaleava has been looking to run more, somthing that has been missing in the previous games.
Social Media Reacts to Second Quarter
UCLA was able to tie the game on a Jalen Berger 1-yard rushing touchdown—a perfect way to finish off a 9-minute drive. The Bruins are coming out with a very rush-heavy defense.
UCLA's defense has yet to answer the call so far in this game. Nebraska would answer back with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Johnson, 14-7 Nebraska.
Momentum for the Bruins has died after a turnover on downs. Social media is hounding the Bruins's offense.
UCLA has had no answer for Nebraska's backup TJ Lateef; he's been absolutely dicing the Bruins' defense. This game could get out of hand quickly for the Bruins if something doesnt change.
Social Media Reacts at Halftime
Nebraska would score two minutes before halftime, followed by a UCLA missed field goal to close out the half, making the score 21-7. It seems as if all of the magic the Bruins had during their 3-game win streak has run out. The Bruins' bowl game aspirations are dwindling.
Social Media Reacts to the Third Quarter
Nebraska opened the second half with the kickoff and would easily score off of another Emmett Johnson touchdown reception. 28-7 Nebraska
WOW. The Bruins aren't dead yet. On their first drive of the half, Nico Iamaleava finds Anthony Woods on a 45-yard screen pass to make the score 28-14.
UCLA would shock the Huskers again with a fake punt. The Bruins are not letting the Huskers get the momentum back.
Unfortunately, they would punt with their new set of downs.
Social Media Reacts to the Fourth Quarter
Nico Iamaleava is doing everything he can to keep the Bruins in this game.
Nico Iamaleava would cap off the drive with a touchdown pass to Anthony Frias, who has been a joy to watch this season. UCLA is roaring back, 28-21, Nebraska.
Sadly for UCLA, they just could not stop Emmett Johnson. Nebraska would not let UCLA touch the ball for the rest of the game, running the clock out. Social Media reacts to UCLA's loss.
UCLA will play No.1 Ohio State with their bowl game hopes on the line. It was a tough loss, but it was something to be expected with the poor defense. It will be up to Tim Skipper to see how this team will finish this season.
