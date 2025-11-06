Three Cornhuskers Who Could Trouble UCLA’s Defense
UCLA is back at home after getting blown out by Indiana in its last matchup. They now set their sights on a Nebraska team without their star quarterback, Dylan Raiola. Without their dynamic quarterback, the Cornhuskers will look to other playmakers on the team to step up.
During the bye week, UCLA will have hopefully made some defensive adjustments for this matchup. UCLA is currently a 1-point favorite in this matchup, looking to keep its bowl games alive. Here are three players on Nebraska who could potentially kill the Bruins' bowl game hopes.
Emmett Johnson | Running Back
Emmett Johnson is having, without a doubt, his best season as a Cornhusker this season. UCLA has struggled against the run this season. With Johnson playing his best football, this can easily turn into a disaster for the Bruins if he is left unchecked.
This season, Emmett Johnson has compiled 1,002 rush yards, ten touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. He leads Nebraska in all categories (min. 20 carries) and has been the focal point of the offense so far this season.
The Bruins must be ready for Nebraska’s powerful rushing attack. Whether that means stacking the box on early downs or adjusting their front, they need to find a way to limit the run game. Without Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers will be forced to rely on the run more than usual, making things easier for the Bruins.
Nyziah Hunter | Wide Receiver
Dylan Raiola's No.1 target before he came down with an injury was Nyziah Hunter. And for good reason, too. Hunter has been the Cornhuskers’ most consistent receiver and stands out as the most impactful addition from Nebraska’s offseason transfer class.
This season, Hunter has accumulated 38 catches for 555 yards and five touchdowns. In his last 4 games, he has racked up 21 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Without Raiola, his impact might take a hit, but he has shown all season that he can be a dynamic piece for the Cornhuskers' offense.
Dane Key | Wide Receiver
The next offensive threat the Bruins need to be vigilant for is senior wide receiver Dane Key. He’s emerged as Nebraska’s No. 2 receiving option this season, consistently delivering in clutch moments that have helped secure key wins.
This season, Key has recorded 25 catches for 314 yards and five touchdowns. While his stats don't necessarily jump out, he has been crucial in Nebraska's success.
If the Bruins can contain Hunter, the next man up for the Cornhuskers will be Dane Key. He can really hurt the Bruins if left unchecked.
The Cornhuskers are coming off a heartbreaker against USC, losing the game outright as well as losing their cornerstone quarterback. The Huskers will look to reinvent themselves against the Bruins during Saturday's matchup.
