Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Wrong' About Bronny James After Career NBA Night?
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James dazzled with a new NBA career-high 17 points vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The former USC Trojans guard stepped up for the Lakers, who are dealing with tons of injuries. Against the Bucks, Lebron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura were all out with injury.
Lebron James and Stephen A. Smith have been having a public disagreement over the 20-year-old Bronny James, which Smith addressed after Bronny's big night.
"I was very impressed," said Smith about Bronny on First Take. "I was very impressed because I saw an elevation in his level of confidence and poise. It was like it didn't really phase him. He didn't look as nervous as he had looked in previous appearances on the basketball court. He looked like somebody that belonged."
Along with his 17 points, James shot 7/10 from the field, 2/4 from three and added five assists, three rebounds, and a block in 30 minutes. The Lakers lost to the Bucks by 39 points but it was a big win for Bronny. He became the youngest Lakers rookie to reach those figures in a single game since Magic Johnson in 1979.
"This is the big picture here that I want to bring up," Smith continued. "I might have been wrong. Are you listening, LeBron James? Are you listening, James family? Are you listening, Rich Paul?"
"My position was all along, was Bronny James needs to be in the G League," Smith said. "Let him be in the G League his first year. And then after that, let him come on because I've always believed that this kid has the potential. But what I saw last night made me say to myself, wait a minute. He keeps showing up and playing like that. J.J. Redick and his staff obviously doing an exceptional job coaching him."
The comments, clearly pointed at Lebron, come after a viral confrontation between Smith and James on the sideline about Bronny, earlier this season. Maybe now, this drama can come to an end.
Bronny earned the continued support of his Lakers coach, JJ Redick, who "wasn't surprised" at Bronny's strong performance.
“Next step is becoming an elite conditioned athlete," Redick said after the game. "With his physical tools and burst and handle, we think he’s gonna be an above-average to really good NBA shooter. He’s gonna have a chance to really make an impact."
Redick is arguably one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen, so that comment should not be taken lightly.
James was selected by the L.A. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to join his dad Lebron and has been splitting time in the NBA while excelling in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers. Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The rookie also has the support of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
"Oh, I love having [Bronny on the team,]" Buss told People. "If we could have a roster of players with his work ethic, his focus - we love having him a part of the organization. He's been wonderful to work with."
James played one season for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. James is finally getting the chance to see the court more and talked about how it's impacting his confidence.
“Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me,” Lakers guard Bronny James said.