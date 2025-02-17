Top-25 Poll Big Changes: Notre Dame Jumps to No. 1, Texas, USC Trojans Climb
The No. 4 USC Trojans women's basketball team climbed two spots in the latest release of the AP Top-25 Poll after defeating the previously-ranked No. 1 UCLA Bruins. The Trojans' crosstown rival only fell two spots, meaning the Bruins remain ranked above USC at No. 3.
Over the weekend was an exciting slate of women's college basketball, including multiple top-10 matchups. The LSU Tigers dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 after losing to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. Additionally, the South Carolina Gamecocks dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 due to their 87-58 loss to the No. 5 UConn Huskies.
The elite teams of this season have seemingly separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The only three-loss teams inside the top-eight of the rankings are South Carolina, UConn, and Ohio State. The Ohio State Buckeyes currently sit at No. 8 with three losses, but two of them come to No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 USC.
The Bruins are the only one-loss team remaining in the country, but the recent nature of their loss to USC dropped UCLA from the unanimous No. 1 team to No. 3. Only Notre Dame, Texas, and UCLA received first-place votes in this week's edition of the poll.
MORE: What Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Said About New Coach Ben Johnson
MORE: JuJu Watkins' Historic Performance Lifts USC Trojans To Win Over No. 1 UCLA Bruins
MORE: Aaron Rodgers To Sign With Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders After New York Jets?
Further down the rankings, then-No. 12 North Carolina defeated in-state rival North Carolina State, previously ranked No. 10. As a result, the No. 9 Tar Heels have jumped into the top 10 while North Carolina State falls to No. 13.
Recently, the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee released its top 16 teams in the country, and the rankings are not far off from the AP Poll. The biggest difference? USC was ranked No. 5 by the committee, meaning they would not be in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
However, the Division I Women's Basketball Committee's rankings were released before South Carolina lost to UConn and before Texas beat LSU.
USC's win over UCLA received national attention after Trojans guard JuJu Watkins put together a historic performance to ruin the Bruins' chances at an undefeated season. With celebrities like comedian Kevin Hart and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in attendance, Watkins and the Trojans knocked off the No. 1 team in the country.
Still, the Trojans' two losses are enough to keep them behind the Bruins, according to enough voters. USC and UCLA will play each other one more time in the regular season on March 1.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll, released on Monday, Feb. 17:
1 Notre Dame
2 Texas
3 UCLA
4 USC
5 UConn
6 South Carolina
7 LSU
8 Ohio State
9 North Carolina
10 TCU
11 Duke
12 Kansas State
13 North Carolina State
14 Kentucky
15 Tennessee
16 Oklahoma
17 West Virginia
18 Alabama
19 Baylor
20 Georgia Tech
21 Maryland
22 Michigan State
23 Creighton
24 Oklahoma State
25 Illinois