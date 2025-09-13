USC Trojans' Eric Musselman Posts Another Hilarious Pregame Video For Football Team
The USC Trojans football team will play its first game away from the Coliseum this afternoon when it faces off against the Purdue Boilermakers in its Big Ten opener in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ahead of the game, USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman once again posted a hilarious video of himself getting hyped up.
Musselman has posted a game day video before each of USC's football games this season.
Eric Musselman Excited For USC's Big Ten Opener On The Road
The video features Musselman running out of the tunnel of the Coliseum with a USC Trojans helmet and football jersey on, yelling "Let's Go!" only to arrive at an empty stadium. Here's a look at the video that USC men's basketball posted on social media.
While all the focus is on USC football, the college basketball season is right around the corner, and Eric Musselman will have an underrated team in the Big Ten this season. In his first season as coach for the Trojans, USC finished with a 17-18 overall record, missing the NCAA Tournament. Musselman will look to lead the Trojans back to the tournament with one of the best transfer classes in the country.
USC brought in several talented transfers that will help contribute to leading the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament. Notable USC transfer additions include guards Rodney Rice and Chad Baker-Mazara, forwards Jacob Cofie and Ezra Ausar, and center Gabe Dynes.
USC Football's Red Hot 2-0 Start To 2025 Season
USC football enters its first road game against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 2-0 record, with dominating wins against Missouri State and Georgia Southern. In those two wins, USC's offense has looked red-hot with multiple players putting up impressive performances.
Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava will face his first test this season against a Big Ten opponent in Purdue, after a dominating start to the season. Maiava is one of the favorites to lead the Big Ten in passing this season, and he has proved the last two weeks that he is capable of reaching that mark.
This season, Maiava has thrown for 707 yards and six touchdowns with a QBR rating of 96.7. Against the Boilermakers this afternoon, the key for Maiava is to limit turnovers. In his last Big Ten game against UCLA in 2024, he threw for 221 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-35 passing.
USC's wide receiver duo of Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon has also caught the attention of many so far this season. The duo has the potential to be one of the best in all of college football, and last week's performance in the 59-20 win against Georgia Southern proved they are capable of reaching that goal.
In the win, Lane and Lemon combined for 249 receiving yards and three touchdowns. We'll see if they can build off their dominating performance against a Big Ten opponet this afternoon.
USC will kick off against the Purdue Boilermakers at 12:30 p.m. PT at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.