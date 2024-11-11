Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Extends Impressive Touchdown Streak In Win Over Houston Texans
Former USC Trojans and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made franchise history amid one of the most improbable comebacks in National Football League history. On Sunday Night Football against the Houston Texans, St. Brown hauled in a touchdown reception from quarterback Jared Goff and extended his consecutive game with a touchdown catch streak to seven games. The Lions moved to 8-1 for the first time since 1954.
As for the comeback, just how improbable was it? It was the first time since 1970 that an NFL team threw five interceptions, trailed by 15 or more points, and won the game. The Lions trailed 23-7 at halftime, and Goff had thrown three interceptions. Goff threw two more in the second half, bringing his interception total to five. Still, the Lions fought back thanks to a second-half shutout from the defense and the recalibrated offense that scored 19 points, including the 52-yard walk-off field from kicker Jake Bates.
“Every team gets punched in the mouth at some point . . . and the good ones respond. We're one of those teams. We respond," quarterback Jared Goff said in the post-game press conference.
Part of that response, offensively, was to get St. Brown involved in the action. It’s hard to get anything going when you have five turnovers and are up against the defensive pressure that the Texans deploy, but establishing the run game and some huge catches from wide receiver Jameson Williams helped open up throwing windows. While it wasn’t Goff’s best night, he found St. Brown when it was winning time.
St. Brown finished with six receptions, 60 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The receiving score was certainly pivotal, but arguably the biggest grab was a third and eight conversion on the game-winning drive that got the Lions into field goal range and rendered the Texans helpless with only one timeout. Goff and St. Brown have an instinctive chemistry, especially in those deciding moments.
"We're never going to stop fighting. It's never over until it's over. That's the Lions. That's the best way to put it for me. . . . When you're playing us, you're gonna get a full game . . . an entire four quarters," said Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The Lions are in the midst of a historic season, and none of it is a surprise. This team expects to be here. The belief, talent level, and enthusiasm they play with are palpable. They’re a long way from their ultimate goal, but St. Brown and the Detroit Lions are on their way.
